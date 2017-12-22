Turf Talk: Unowhatimeanharry aiming to make short work of Long Walk defence

Have your say

Unowhatimeanharry will face eight rivals when he defends his crown in tomorrow’s JLT Reve De Sivola Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot.

Harry Fry’s charge won the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury, the Long Walk and the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham last season before finishing third in the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Festival in March.

Lil Rockerfeller (lleft) ridden by Trevor Whelan at Ascot in November last year. PIC: Julian Herbert/PA Wire

He avenged that defeat at Punchestown in April and made a successful reappearance at Aintree last month, but was beaten by shock winner Beer Goggles when bidding for back-to-back victories in the Long Distance Hurdle three weeks ago.

His opponents this weekend include Neil King’s Lil Rockerfeller and the Nicky Henderson-trained L’Ami Serge, who finished first and second respectively in last month’s Coral Hurdle at Ascot.

Henderson also saddles Thomas Campbell, while Jedd O’Keeffe’s Sam Spinner steps up to Grade One level following a dominant display in the Betfair Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle at Haydock.

Tom George’s Grade One scorer The Worlds End was only eighth behind Sam Spinner at Haydock and bids to raise his game.

Trainer Nicky Henderson. PIC: David Davies/PA Wire

Agrapart (Nick Williams), Taquin Du Seuil (Jonjo O’Neill) and Ubak (Gary Moore) complete the final field.

Elgin heads a field of 17 for Ascot’s Racing Welfare Handicap Hurdle at Ascot.

The Alan King-trained five-year-old has been in sparkling form so far this season winning over the course and distance and taking the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Lambourn trainer Nicky Henderson has lifted this prize, formerly known as The Ladbroke, four times, including with Brain Power 12 months.

The Seven Barrows handler is two-handed with ante-post favourite Charli Parcs and Verdana Blue, who was a tidy winner on this track a month ago.

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

ASCOT: 12.40 Niceandeasy, 1.15 Coney Island, 1.50 Dream Bolt, 2.25 UNOWWHATIMEANHARRY (NAP), 3.00 On Tour, 3.35 Charli Parcs (next best).

HAYDOCK: 11.50 On The Road, 12.25 Clyne, 1.00 Dame Rose, 1.35 Eamon An Cnoic, 2.10 Chti Balko, 2.45 Lake View Lad, 3.20 Sleepy Haven.

NEWCASTLE: 11.45 Silva Eclipse, 12.15 Kauto Riko, 12.50 Our Valentina, 1.25 Very First Time, 2.00 Sleep In First, 2.35 Pistol Park, 3.10 Kindler.

LINGFIELD: 12.00 Winged Spur, 12.35 Zest, 1.10 Yogi’s Girl, 1.45 Intern (treble), 2.20 Mr Pocket, 2.55 Ming Dynasty, 3.30 Malt Teaser.