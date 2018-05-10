Turf Talk: Trainer King dares to dream of Chester double

Who Dares Wins can make a successful raid on the 188Bet Chester Cup.

It can be mission accomplished for Alan King’s dual-purpose performer after vital reconnaissance in this race 12 months ago. The Jeremy gelding, owned by Henry Ponsonby, was unlucky in the 2017 renewal.

Trainer Alan King. PIC: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Who Dares Wins was coming with a good-looking run in the final quarter-mile when he was stopped in his tracks. Although he got going again, it cost him a winning chance and he had to settle for fourth place, just a length and a half behind the winner, Montaly.

There is no doubt he acts on the track as he was successful over the extended mile and a half in a handicap in July 2016.

He is 8lb higher in the ratings this time around, but he has improved under both codes. Winner of the Cesarewitch Trial at Newmarket in September, Who Dares Wins ran with great credit at the Cheltenham and Aintree Festivals.

The Chester Cup has been won by smart dual-purpose horses in the past, including Overturn, Donegal Prince and the great Sea Pigeon. Who Dares Wins can follow suit, despite having been handed a difficult draw in stall 15.

Coeur De Lion, ridden by Tom Cannon. PIC: Julian Herbert/PA Wire

King can also take the consolation race, the 188Bet Chester Plate Handicap, for horses who missed the cut for the feature. He runs Coeur De Lion, who failed by only a neck to peg back Medburn Cutler over a similar distance at Newbury three weeks ago.

Eminent can make his class count on his seasonal reappearance in the Homeserve Huxley Stakes.

Martyn Meade’s four-year-old won first time out in the Craven Stakes last season and can repeat the trick this term. Eminent was a Group Two scorer in Deauville last summer and was far from disgraced in Group One races, culminating in third place behind Decorated Knight in the Irish Champion Stakes on his final start.

Rebecca Rocks shrugged off an 11-month absence when scoring at Windsor three weeks ago and looks a good bet to follow up in the Bill Campbell Memorial Handicap at Lingfield.

The Henry Candy-trained filly was put up 10lb for that success, but she looks to have plenty of scope of improvement as that was only her fifth career start. She could still be ahead of the handicapper.

Society Power has only gone up 2lb after scraping home by a neck in a three-horse affair at Chelmsford, but William Haggas’ three-year-old looks to only do enough and is a worth a chance in the AGV Handicap at Ascot.

Adam’s Ale won well over six furlongs at Ripon and Marjorie Fife’s charge can double up back there in the Great Odds No Hype With blacktype.bet Handicap.

At Nottingham, Ralph Beckett’s Rock Eagle looks a fair bet to confirm the promise of his debut triumph at Windsor last month by taking the Willowbrook Gedling Novice Stakes.

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

ASCOT: 5.25 Imphal, 6.00 Shades Of Blue, 6.35 Corgi, 7.05 Society Power, 7.40 Danielsflyer, 8.10 Al Jellaby.

CHESTER: 1.50 Goring, 2.25 Eminent (treble), 3.00 Dark Red, 3.35 WHO DARES WINS (NAP), 4.05 Kachy, 4.40 Jabbaar, 5.15 Coeur de Lion.

LINGFIELD: 1.40 Stoney Broke, 2.15 Cosmic Love, 2.50 Glory Fighter, 3.25 Rebecca Rocks (next best), 3.55 Han Solo Berger, 4.30 Ledham, 5.05 Hedging.

MARKET RASEN: 1.30 Maire Banrigh, 2.05 Pickamix, 2.40 Rockliffe, 3.15 My Old Gold, 3.45 Bentons Lad, 4.20 Mahlerdramatic, 4.55 Off The Beat.

NOTTINGHAM: 5.10 Dame Gladys, 5.40 Raa Atoll, 6.15 Fresh Terms, 6.45 Qeyaadah, 7.20 Caledonia Duchess, 7.50 Emerald Rocket, 8.25 Decision Maker.

RIPON: 5.50 Wolf Hunter, 6.25 Super Major, 6.55 Adam’s Ale, 7.30 Appointed, 8.00 Question Of Faith, 8.35 Fakhoor.