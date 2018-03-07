Turf Talk: Morning Skye can light up Newcastle

Morning Skye changed hands for just 10,000 euro in September 2016 but could pay back a chunk of that price tag at the first attempt in the Read Harry Fry On Betway Insider Blog Maiden Stakes at Newcastle.

By Famous Name out of a Group Three-winning sprinter, Morning Skye failed to make the track last year but is certainly bred to be good enough to win something like this.

Testa Rossa, meanwhile, made quite a splash when returning from a short break in January and he can follow up in the sunbets.co.uk Handicap back at the North East track.

Jim Goldie’s charge seemed to feel the benefit of nearly two months out of action as he powered home by six lengths over the same mile trip he faces here.

The handicapper has upped his mark by 10lb for that success and while that is far from ideal, Testa Rossa appeared to win with plenty in hand and could still be slightly ahead of his mark.

Phil Dennis was in the plate that day and the 3lb claimer will provide another little handy weight respite when he takes the reins again this time

Night Castle should feel the benefit of his debut run as he lines up in the 32Red.com Novice Stakes.

A Dubawi half-brother to the useful Heavy Metal, Night Castle could finish only fifth at the first attempt for Charlie Appleby but he raced very green throughout, travelling wide before starting to stay on a bit towards the finish.

Beaten four lengths on that occasion, the experience should not be lost on Night Castle.

Jack The Truth has been thoroughly consistent so far for George Scott and he is taken to notch a fourth career success in the Betway Cheltenham First&Last Race Losers Moneyback Handicap at Southwell.

The four-year-old certainly seems to enjoy the Fibresand surface as he was on the mark in both December and January, winning over five and six furlongs.

He then showed his versatility in terms of surface by winning at Chelmsford last time, when his prominent style of racing paid dividends with a length victory in a reasonable heat.

Jack The Truth has gone up another 4lb for that success but still looks pretty unexposed.

Hilborough made a winning start for Les Eyre at Southwell last time and could be hard to beat in the 32Red Handicap.

Out of luck in four starts for Mick Channon, Hilborough landed a very moderate maiden handicap in fair style but might still have a little something to give.

Hills Of Dubai has made light work of a long break by winning each of his two outings this term and can further augment those statistics in the 188bet.co.uk Handicap Chase at Carlisle.

He thrives on heavy ground and that could be a key factor at the Cumbria venue.

Kap Jazz is another who saves his best for ground with some cut and the Smarkets Handicap Chase at Wincanton could be a good opportunity.

TURF TALK TIPS

CARLISLE: 2.20 Tickanrun, 2.50 Blakerigg, 3.25 Star Of Namibia, 3.55 Hills Of Dubai, 4.30 My Old Gold, 5.00 Mr Mercurial, 5.35 Twotwothree.

NEWCASTLE: 5.45 Morning Skye, 6.15 Night Castle, 6.45 Vj Day, 7.15 TESTA ROSSA (NAP), 7.45 Newmarket Warrior, 8.15 Born To Finish.

SOUTHWELL: 2.00 Hilborough, 2.30 Chaucer’s Tale, 3.00 Involved, 3.35 Jack The Truth (next best), 4.05 Deben, 4.40 What Usain, 5.10 Compatriot.

WINCANTON: 2.10 Breaking Ground, 2.50 Dino Velvet, 3.10 Kap Jazz (treble), 3.45 Storm Home, 4.15 Le Musee, 4.50 Redmond, 5.20 Nobby.