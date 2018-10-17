Turf Talk: Hat-trick on the horizon for Kirkland Forever at Brighton

Kirkland Forever is an obvious choice to pull off her quick Brighton hat-trick in the Happy Birthday Nelly Jolly Handicap.

Eve Johnson Houghton’s four-year-old has gone up almost a stone in the ratings for her two wins so far over the past month.

She had a decisive seven lengths in hand over yardstick Queen Adelaide here last week, and before that counted the reopposing Rocksette among her victims.

Kirkland Forever is back in trip by two furlongs but still weighted to come out on top, has winning partner Charles Bishop back on board and should get her ground again at her favourite venue.

Earlier in the card, two novice events have thrown up backable contenders.

Amy Murphy is a young trainer making her mark across the codes and she has found the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Median Auction Stakes for Wolf Prince. There are one or two other likely types in this, but nothing that shouts from the page to frighten the selection.

The Pour Moi gelding has had a seven-week break since his promising debut, on which he finished a two-length runner-up to odds-on favourite Never Do Nothing at Thirsk. The latter, with a run under his belt then, has gone in again at the same level since.

Wolf Prince outran his odds of 10-1 at this same distance of a mile, and there is no reason to expect anything other than the necessary improvement to win at his second attempt.

Half an hour later, Punjab Mail can deliver in the starsports.bet/ebf Novice Stakes. A colt with all the right connections, Punjab Mail improved dramatically on his second start when a one-and-a-half-length runner-up at Kempton last week. Back on the turf, he may well have the measure of this small field.

At Chelmsford, Gentle Look is an obvious starting point in the opening Bet toteplacepot At totesport.com Nursery Handicap.

This Godolphin-owned Dubawi colt has shown enough in three starts to strongly suggest he can outdo his peers here.

He receives 9lb from Wolverhampton winner Critical Data, and may have more to fear from Murray River – who has a similar profile.

An hour later, Scat King has experience on his side in the Bet totequadpot At Totesport.com Novice Stakes.

Richard Hughes’ colt still appeared to have a bit to learn in defeat when he was a decent third at Wolverhampton last month, and he can prove the point at his third attempt.

Two Weeks is back on the Tapeta in Wolverhampton’s Telford Handicap for the first time since her course victory 11 months ago.

Competitive in two handicaps at Ffos Las and Nottingham over the summer, Clive Cox’s three-year-old filly returns here over a furlong farther after another break – and should find conditions to her liking.

Over jumps, Windsor Avenue catches the eye in Carlisle’s Smarkets Novices’ Hurdle.

The six-year-old was a point-to-point winner last November and after being bought for £65,000 subsequently, he made a splash for new handler Brian Ellison in winning each of his bumper starts.

His nine-length verdict on his first attempt at Sedgefield in January was pretty impressive and he duly followed up under a penalty when triumphing by 24 lengths at Carlisle in February.

Off the track since then, Windsor Avenue is expected to kick on again now he tackles obstacles.

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

BRIGHTON: 1.30 Confrerie, 2.00 Wolf Prince (treble), 2.30 Punjab Mail, 3.05 KIRKLAND FOREVER (NAP), 3.35 The Warrior, 4.05 Poetic Force, 4.40 Soumei, 5.15 Social Butterfly.

CARLISLE: 2.10 Third Estate, 2.45 Luckofthedraw, 3.15 Windsor Avenue, 3.45 Cresswell Legend, 4.20 Imada, 4.55 Minella For Me, 5.30 Glorious Lady.

CHELMSFORD: 5.45 Gentle Look, 6.15 Anycity, 6.45 Scat King, 7.15 Khamry, 7.45 Pollyissimo, 8.15 Muneyra, 8.45 Imminent Approach.

UTTOXETER: 2.20 Double Court, 2.55 Idilico, 3.25 Dieg Man, 3.55 Boreham Bill, 4.30 Kitikat, 5.05 Sounds Of Italy.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.25 Sir Roderic, 6.00 Anandita, 6.30 Smart Illusion, 7.00 Two Weeks (next best), 7.30 Repaupo, 8.00 Safrani, 8.30 Top Offer, 9.00 Baashiq.