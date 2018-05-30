Turf Talk: Awesometank will take some stopping at Chelmsford

Awesometank catches the eye as she makes her belated return to action in the Irish Lotto At totesport.com Fillies’ Handicap at Chelmsford.

William Haggas’ charge showed some decent form last year, not least when running subsequent French 1000 Guineas winner Teppal to a neck at Lingfield back in August. Awesometank went on to score in competitive nurseries at Newmarket and York, before having to settle for fourth on her final start of the year when upped to Listed company. That certainly was not a bad run as she finished clear of the rest, although the form of that particular race has not worked out overly well.

Trainer Andrew Balding. PIC: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

That said, this daughter of Intense Focus was certainly making strides towards the end of the campaign and should she pick up where she left off, Awesometank might take some beating.

Shailene takes a drop in company for the Bet In Play At totesport.com British EBF “Confined” Fillies’ Novice Stakes and must be one for the short list.

Winner of a Lingfield maiden on her debut back in April, Andrew Balding thought her good enough to be given a try in the Chester Oaks. That switch up to Listed company proved beyond her capabilities at this stage, but she was far from disgraced in fourth and this could be a nice confidence boost on the way to the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Maypole finally got off the mark last time and can make it a swift double in the FCL Global Forwarding Making Logistics Personal Handicap at Wolverhampton. The step up to a mile that day seemed to bring about a little extra improvement in that Chepstow novice heat and he actually runs a shade over a mile here.

Trainer Jacqueline, and Sam Coward. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

That should not be an issue though and a mark of 78 looks fair enough for a pretty consistent performer.

Coviglia can make his second start for Jacqueline Coward a winning one in the first division of the FCL Personalised Global Freight Solutions Handicap.

He showed little in two starts for Dermot Weld and three outings for David O’Meara, but he shaped with promise when second at Ayr last week and is currently on his lowest mark to date.

Man Of Harlech is another who seems particularly well treated at present and should be followed in the Play Roulette At 188Bet Casino Handicap at Lingfield.

He was a pretty handy runner back in his day, but a barren spell that stretches back to November 2015 has seen his rating plummet from a high of 100 to his current perch of 79.

Man Of Harlech served warning he is on a favourable perch when finishing third last time and with his rider taking another few pounds off, he has plenty in his favour.

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

CHELMSFORD: 6.10 Pass The Gin, 6.40 Volatile, 7.10 Luna Eclipse, 7.40 AWESOMETANK (NAP), 8.10 Shailene (next best), 8.40 Fast Landing, 9.10 Diana Lady.

HAMILTON: 2.00 Big Ace, 2.30 Jabbarockie, 3.00 Logi, 3.30 Jabbaar, 4.00 Ventura Royal, 4.30 Colour Contrast, 5.00 If We Can Can.

LINGFIELD: 2.10 Breakfast, 2.40 Bayshore Freeway, 3.10 What A Party, 3.40 Man Of Harlech, 4.10 The Night King, 4.40 Usain Boat, 5.10 Allante.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.50 Musical Art, 2.20 Revenge, 2.50 Captain Lars, 3.20 Gift Of Hera, 3.50 Maypole, 4.20 Servo, 4.50 Coviglia (treble), 5.20 Sir Lancelott.