Turf Talk: Aspetar out to knock rivals into a cocked hat after encouraging debut

Roger Charlton’s Aspetar can build on a hugely encouraging debut when he tackles the British Stallion Studs EBF Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood tomorrow.

A rarity in that he is by Al Kazeem, who was formerly trained by Charlton but has suffered some troubles in the breeding sheds, Aspetar has obviously inherited plenty of his father’s ability.

Unraced at two after a setback, Aspetar routed a decent-looking field at Windsor on his debut in April, coming home four and a half lengths clear.

The form has yet to be really tested, but the fact Charlton, who never overfaces his horses, has given him an entry in the King Edward VII at Royal Ascot shows the regard in which he is held.

Talaaqy let her supporters down last time out, but can make amends in the Thames Materials Land Restoration Fillies’ Handicap.

Sent off an 11-4 shot on her first attempt in this sphere, Talaaqy had to settle for third at Chelmsford after perhaps not seeing out the mile trip quite as well as a couple of rivals.

It is interesting William Haggas has opted to persevere at that distance, but lining up off the same mark, she should be in the mix again.

At Haydock, Equitant can build on a useful return in the 188Bet Mobile Bet10 Get20 Handicap

Winner of one of his four juvenile starts last year, Equitant stayed on well when fifth over five furlongs at Beverley earlier this month.

Stepping up to six furlongs here should certainly aid his chances.

Tim Easterby’s Angels was very impressive at Ripon, having gone close on debut, so should be able to follow up in the Hazel Sutton 80th Birthday Novice Stakes at Pontefract.

The Charlie Hills-trained New Queen looks to hold very solid claims at Bath in the MJ Church Contracting EBF Stallions Fillies’ Novice Stakes.

Owned by Qatar Racing, she was narrowly beaten on her debut at Bath and at the time the form only looked ordinary.

However, the winner, John Quinn’s Signora Cabello, has subsequently come out and won a Listed race in good style at the Dante meeting last week.

As long as there is nothing out of the ordinary lurking New Queen should go one better.

SOBOT’S SELECTIONS

PONTEFRACT: 6.30 Zlatan, 7.00 Azam, 7.30 Ninetythreetwenty, 8.00 Foxtrot Knight, 8.30 Savannah Moon, 9.00 Angels (treble).

BATH: 2.10 Upavon, 2.45 New Queen (next best), 3.20 Storm Jazz, 3.55 Hua Hin, 4.30 Nora Batt, 5.05 Leo Minor, 5.35 Barrsbrook.

HAYDOCK: 1.50 Abel Tasman, 2.20 Arthur Kitt, 2.55 Equitant, 3.30 Feline Groovy, 4.05 Improve, 4.40 Knighted, 5.15 Grecian Divide, 5.45 Chantresse.

GOODWOOD: 2.00 Swiss Chime, 2.35 Another Boy, 3.10 Talaaqy, 3.45 ASPETAR (NAP), 4.20 George Bowen, 4.55 Imphal, 5.25 Maygold.

WORCESTER: 5.40 Old Pride, 6.15 Mighty Leader, 6.45 Voix D’Eau, 7.15 Commodore Barry, 7.45 Bugsie Malone, 8.15 Just A Feeling, 8.45 Tara Mac.