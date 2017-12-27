Turf Talk: All-weather specialist Captain Navarre fancied to complete hat-trick at Lingfield

Captain Navarre is fancied to make it a hat-trick of wins with victory in the Betway Stayers Handicap at Lingfield.

The Charlie Fellowes-trained five-year-old is in rare old form and arrives on the back of success at Kempton and, most recently, Wolverhampton.

He does in fact go particularly well on an artificial surface, and the Excellent Art gelding did it well at Kempton, travelling nicely before being gathered up off the bend and always doing enough through the final furlong, without being given a hard time.

He has a 4lb-higher mark to contend with, but it is very hard to see him not being heavily involved in the finish.

Richard Hannon can get on the scoresheet with Zalshah fancied in the 32red.com Ebf Novice Stakes.

Having come home really well here last month, it was no surprise to see her go one place better at Chelmsford at the beginning of this month.

Tom Marquand popped the question just over a furlong out and his partner ran on strongly to beat Dance Emperor by a length.

While the handicapper has taken a dim view, there might be a bit more to come yet on just her fourth all-weather outing.

Joseph O’Brien sending a runner to a meeting like this from his Irish base can only ever be seen as significant, and particularly so when engaging the services of top all-weather pilot Adam Kirby.

All of which makes Curragh winner Art Nouvelle worth a close look in the Betway Handicap.

Corazon Espinado looks capable of winning a race judged on a recent effort here and the 32Red Casino Nursery Handicap fits the bill. His second to Fire Orchid was a big step forward on his first try in handicap company.

Paradise Lake should go close on his first start for Ed Walker in the Play Slots At sunbets.co.uk/vegas Maiden Stakes.

TURF TALK TIPS

CATTERICK: 12.30 Ingleby Hollow, 1.05 Bollin Line, 1.35 Clock On Tom, 2.05 Middlebrow, 2.40 Manwell, 3.15 Sissinghurst.

LEICESTER: 12.55 Dark Mahler, 1.25 Criq Rock, 1.55 Rear Admiral, 2.30 Destrier, 3.05 Knackaderry Flyer, 3.40 Champagne City.

LINGFIELD: 11.40 Ceyhan, 12.10 The Special One, 12.45 Kafoo, 1.15 Zalshah (next best), 1.45 CAPTAIN NAVARRE (NAP), 2.20 Paradise Lake, 2.55 Dark Freedom, 3.30 Art Nouvelle (treble).