Hallamshire Physiotherapy announce joint venture with Awesome Walls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hallamshire Physiotherapy, Sheffield’s leading specialist physiotherapy clinic, sealed their fifth partnership in the last 12 months, by announcing a joint venture with Awesome Walls in Sheffield, to deliver initiatives and events together for the benefit of climbers at their climbing centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Awesome Walls is a leading climbing centre in Sheffield, holding the record as the first-ever climbing centre awarded ‘National Performance Centre’ by the British Mountaineering Council.

“I am delighted the clinic and Awesome Walls have announced this new partnership,” said Ian Brocklesby, Sheffield’s climbing injury specialist at Hallamshire Physiotherapy, “I come across fellow climbers on a regular basis who need therapy for various injuries as a mountaineer myself, and this partnership will only strengthen and widen the support we can give them to climb safely and to avoid injury.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Sisley, Manager of Awesome Walls in Sheffield, said, “We have a fantastic climbing community here in Sheffield, famed as the UK’s climbing capital, and this partnership with Hallamshire Physiotherapy can only, and I am sure will be, a great asset to all those who use our awesome indoor facilities.”

Ian Brocklesby, Hallamshire Physiotherapy and Peter Sisley, Awesome Walls

The first event as part of the partnership will be an open day on Thursday 6th February from 3pm to 7pm at Awesome Walls in Sheffield. Ian Brocklesby and some of his colleagues from Hallamshire Physiotherapy will be providing free consultations and advice.

The multiple award winning Hallamshire Physiotherapy Clinic was established in 2004, with the intention of providing a centre of excellence for physiotherapy, based on outstanding staff and a commitment to provide a high-quality service. Today the clinic has three locations and an outstanding reputation, with over twenty therapists providing specialist treatments in areas such as: Neurological Rehabilitation alongside the PD Warrior Programme, Balance/Vestibular Rehabilitation, Respiratory Treatment, MSK/Musculoskeletal Problems, Spinal Specialist Rehabilitation, Women’s and Men’s Health, Sports Injury, Sports Massage and many more.

For more information about Hallamshire Physiotherapy Clinic, please visit: www.hallamshirephysiotherapy.com