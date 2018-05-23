WIN tickets for an Evening with Voice of Golf Peter Alliss at Moor Allerton

PETER ALLISS, ‘The Voice of Golf’, is returning to Moor Allerton, where he was once the club professional, for an evening of anecdotal golf chat.

And you and a friend can be there for free as Moor Allerton Golf Club have provided two tickets to the Yorkshire Evening Post for the event, on Saturday, July 14.

To stand a chance of winning, answer the following question: how many Ryder Cup appearances did Peter Alliss, right, make? Was it

(a) Six?

(b) Seven?

(c) Eight?

To enter send an email to chris.stratford@jpress.co.uk, with PETER ALLISS COMPETITION in the subject field and giving your answer, your name and address and a contact phone number.

All correct entries received before the deadline of 5pm next Tuesday, May 29, will be put into a draw and the winner will be chosen at random.

Tickets for the event are selling well, and Kevin Paver, Moor Allerton’s Marketing and Operations Manager, said: “The evening with Peter is straight after the end of the PGA EuroPro tour event that we are staging here at Moor Allerton – The Clipper Logistics Championship – and it will be a great week for Yorkshire golf to have top players competing here in the county and then Peter Alliss spending the evening with us.

“Peter is undoubtedly ‘The Voice of Golf’. It is not just the stories he tells as much as the way he tells them. He is an amazing storyteller.”

Paver continued: “He is one of those characters who as soon as he starts talking everybody else stops and just listens.

“He has that voice that everybody in golf immediately recognises.

“A lot of our members have been to see Peter before and I think plenty will come to see him again. It’s likely that about 50 per cent of the audience will be our members and 50 per cent will be external.

“We have sent an email round to all Leeds golf clubs because last time we held an evening with Peter I spoke to people from the Yorkshire union and they said, ‘Why didn’t you tell us? We would have spread the message.”

How to buy tickets

Anyone wanting to purchase tickets for the Evening with Peter Alliss should call 0113 266 1154 (between 8.30am – 4.30pm). Tickets cost £25 per person, are limited and sold on a first-come, first-served basis.