Leeds’ golfing gems are mined online

LEEDS is an area renowned for a selection of high quality courses with arguably its most famous being Alwoodley and Moortown.

They were the first and second layouts respectively created by Dr Alister MacKenzie, the Normanton-born golf course architect who remains revered as a master of his craft.

Both are regularly used for regional qualifying for the Open championship and Moortown was the stage for the first Ryder Cup held in the UK, in 1929.

However, there are 30 courses affiliated to the Leeds & District Union and an indication of their high overall standard is reflected by more than half of them claiming a ‘recommended’ rating on the golfing website leadingcourses.com.

The strength of the site is the fact that reviews are written by club golfers with anyone able to offer their thoughts after playing a course by simply registering their name and email details.

Leonard van Nunen, a leadingcourses.com Evangelist, says the web aims to become golf’s answer to tripadvisor and with 350,000 users each month it appears on its way to achieving that goal.

A system of filtering means that someone considering a golfing trip can choose a region, green fee costs – and see course reviews banded according to the handicaps of the contributors.

The website was spawned 10 years ago after three of its creators played one of Ireland’s most famous and most expensive courses.

Van Nunen explained: “It was really difficult and windy and expensive, and they came off the course and a member asked, ‘Did you have fun?’ and one of the guys replied, ‘No, because I’m a handicap golfer, so I lost about 14 balls and I had to pay about €140 – so, no, not really’.

“The member said, ‘if you just drive 15 minutes down the road there’s a public course and it’s €40, it’s on the same coast, it’s the same scenery, the rough is a bit shorter, the fairways are a bit wider – have a look there’.

“So they went there and thought, ‘Why didn’t I know this?’ and it was because most people know the big courses, but most of the time they are too difficult and too expensive, especially the latter.

“Back then they were in the internet business, comparing the prices of household appliances, and they thought, ‘why don’t we compare golf courses?’”

Ninety per cent of first-time visitors go straight to their home club to check its rating and many are prompted to register and write a review – some because they think the rating is too low, but not all of them.

“Most of the time they disagree because, say, it’s an 8.2 and they think it’s a 9.5 – so they go and write a review and voice their opinion , which is great,” said van Nunen.

“You can write a review and your opinion counts.

“On a bigger scale, either in their region or in their country, they check which county is the best in England or which is the best course in their county.

“Also if they are planning a trip – should I go to Portugal, should I go to Spain? – and they look up courses they can even find hotel information or package travel by going to leadingcourses.”

Any club with a rating of around 7.5 or better is a ‘recommended’ club in leadingcourses’ reckoning and 16 of Leeds’ 30 clubs reach that mark and above.

A club is considered ‘outstanding’ with a mark above 8.5 and three fall into this category with Alwoodley – at 8.8 – sandwiched between third-placed Low Laithes (8.7) and the Leeds’ ‘leaders’ Waterton Park, on 8.9.

“What’s interesting about leadingcourses in respect to, say, Top 100 Golf Courses of the World or Golf Digest rankings is that it’s by golfers, so sometimes you get surprises,” continued van Nunen. “In Holland for a long time all the old, traditional clubs were at the top, but there were several new clubs developed in the last 10 years and they’ve made it into the top rankings.

“Because we’re on the internet it doesn’t take two years and 10 reporters to visit it for a club to get rated.”

So what are you waiting for? Log onto leadingcourses.com and check out your club’s rating.