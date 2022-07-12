Leeds back in YIDU title hunt after thrilling win over Harrogate

Their 20-16 triumph at Bedale keeps them in second place, just ahead of East Riding on game points, with both teams having won three out of four so far.

Sheffield have a perfect record after beating Halifax-Huddersfield 23-13 at Dewsbury District while East Riding were downing bottom side York 26-10 at Beverley and East Riding.

Bradford’s captain Andy Busfield (South Bradford) continues to lead by example with seven wins from eight this campaign, including perfect performances in his four singles, after they beat Teesside 23-13.

Josh Bassitt playing for Leeds (Picture: Chris Stratford)

Thirsk and Northallerton’s Rich Fawcett became the first player to get the better of Martin Simpson this season following seven successive wins for the Selby man, but it could not prevent Leeds from prevailing at Bedale where Garforth’s Josh Bassitt won twice. He has yet to lose in six contests for Leeds in 2022.

Daz Walton (Pontefract) continued to mine a rich seam of form, teaming up with Cookridge Hall’s Harry Hunter Mapp for a foursomes win before a resounding 7&5 victory in the singles.

Walton recently won his club’s championship, giving him successes in four different decades, and went on to claim victory in the Leeds seniors’ championship at Garforth, winning the SD Bowyer Salver by four shots from Gordon Owen (Waterton Park) thanks to a 69.

Hunter Mapp now has three wins and a half from his quartet of matches for team manager Nigel McKee’s YIDU team, who host Halifax-Huddersfield at Horsforth on August 7 in the next round of YIDU matches.

Daz Walton of Pontefract

Should Leeds win then and subsequently against Teesside at home on August 21 it would set up a potential title decider against Sheffield at Sickleholme two weeks later.