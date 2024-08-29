Bridlington 6-year-old Golfer wins the Wee Wonders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bridlington boy George Rowell took part in the Wee Wonders GB & Ireland Grand final at the weekend. Having come through regional qualifying rounds, at Bridlington Golf Club, Huddersfield Golf Club and Leeds Golf Centre, to then a north of England final at again Leeds Golf Centre, which he shot 34 over 9 holes, to qualify in first place for the grand finale. In the finale George competed in the 6&U category which took place at North Berwick Golf Club, East Lothian.

George went up to Scotland a few days early and took the chance to have a few practice rounds. During the practice rounds George met a few locals and chatted to the greenkeepers, picking up a few tips. One of the strict rules of the Wee Wonders is no parental on course advice, so it all had to be his own golfing decisions.

The final was played over Saturday and Sunday with two rounds of the same 9 holes on each day. The weather was unfortunately the worst they have experienced at a Wee Wonders Final in 30 years, strong winds with gusts of 60mph and rain that felt like hail. The top lady golfers in the world, 8 of which are former Wee Wonders Winners were struggling in these conditions over at St Andrews. As George plays golf at Bridlington Golf Club, he says wind and rain is no pain. The greenkeepers worked all day every day on the course and were proud to say it was at British Open standard. The greens were so fast that anything above the hole was almost impossible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George was paired with a boy from Carnoustie for the first round and played a steady first 9 holes shooting 36, after a bit of a break he then came out and shot a 33. An opening 69 in which George avoided the bunkers and only 3 putted twice gave him an 11 shot lead going into Sunday.

George thought Sunday was going to be comfortable but that was far from it. The leaders go out last and George was paired with a boy called Louis from Ireland who was the best 6-year-old hes ever played with. George also picked up fans, and there was a large number of locals following the group which added a little pressure. Louis from Ireland made up 4 shots on George in the opening 5 holes and George was feeling the pressure but a great 3 at the tough 6th and a steady last three holes of the front nine kept George 10 clear shooting 36. George played flawless over the remaining 9 holes shooting 35 to win by 10. He finished in style in front of a large gallery with a great put on the final hole for a 3, he then ran to hug his Mummy. Rounds of 69 and 71 are the lowest on record for the 6&U category.

There are a few famous former Wee Wonders, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre, Charley Hull, Leona Maguire, Eddie Pepperell, Aaron Rai, Matthew Fitzpatrick and George is really happy to be a Wee Wonders Winner.

George now has invites to the European Junior Finals next May and the big one for George is an invite to represent GB & ‘Yorkshire’ at the US Kids World Junior Finals at Pinehurst California next August, to see how his skills compare to the best juniors in the world. He can now also say he’s Britian’s number one 6-year-old golfer.