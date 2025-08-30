A Leeds cricket club is set to host the first ever games on UK soil by the Brazilian women’s team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Farnley Cricket Club will host a T20 International Tri-Series between Brazil, Jersey and the Isle of Man from Sunday (August 31) at The Barry Jackson Ground.

Facilities and communications coordinator at the club Noel Bullock said: “You hear the word ‘Brazil’ and you think of football and the Copacabana Beach so to have them here is exciting.

“We are hoping it brings a few people down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tri-series tournament will be held at New Farnley Cricket Club between the women's national teams of Brazil, Jersey and Isle of Man. | Google

The three teams will go up against each other across five days, with the final match being held on Thursday (September 4), and ICC team ranking points are at stake.

Mr Bullock said that the club will be offering drinks and refreshments and encouraged locals to come down to help create a good atmosphere.

He said: “We have a good relationship with the Jersey Cricket Club as one of our ex-players is now their performance manager. He got in touch and we have let him use the ground free of charge.

“We are also not charging any entrance fee and are all ready to go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Brazil Women, this will be their third overseas tour outside of the Americas region having participated in the prestigious Kwibuka Memorial T20I tournament twice in Rwanda in 2022 and 2025.

The trip to Leeds comes as the Cricket Board in Brazil has set a target to provide continuous exposure for the Women’s team as it tries to reach the top 30 in the ICC rankings table.

Jersey Women have themselves been on an upward curve in recent years and are now looking to continue their growth in the European Region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isle Of Man’s Women’s team will certainly be looking to take part in the pathway tournament for the next edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup and these fixtures will definitely help them gain more exposure against teams who are already part of qualification pathway events.

Schedule of games

Sunday, August 31:

Brazil vs Isle Of Man – 3:30pm

Monday, September 1:

Isle Of Man vs Brazil – 10:30am

Jersey vs Isle Of Man – 3:30pm

Tuesday, September 2:

Isle Of Man vs Jersey – 10:30am

Wednesday, September 3:

Jersey vs Brazil – 10:30am

Brazil vs Jersey – 3:30pm

Thursday, September 4:

Jersey vs Brazil – 10:30am

The tri-tournament comes following another brilliant season for New Farnley Cricket Club’s men’s team, who won the Bradford Premier League for the second year in a row.

Mr Bullock said: “Everyone at the club is on a high. It’s non-stop and our second team’s also going for the league.”

He added that the club is also looking at starting up it’s own women’s team.