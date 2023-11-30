Fordy Runners "Run with the Rhinos" Hit the Ground Running in Inaugural Session

In the wake of its official launch last week Fordy Runs Running Club wasted no time in hitting the pavement for its inaugural running session.

A spokesperson said that the atmosphere was charged with excitement as participants, both new and seasoned, laced up their running shoes to join this dynamic community initiative.

“Participants were greeted with a unique warm-up session involving a ball, creating an interactive experience aimed at getting to know each other by name,” said the spokesperson.

"This initial icebreaker set the tone for the evening, emphasizing the social aspect of the running group.”

Ford Runners at Headingly ready for the Run with the Rhino's

The main session featured teams engaging in cone and bean bag activities, promoting teamwork and a sense of unity among the runners.

“Laughter and encouragement echoed across the Headingley Stadium as members collaborated in the various activities, reinforcing the idea that "un with the Rhinos is not just about running but about shared experiences and mutual support,” added the spokesperson.

“The group made excellent use of the top-notch facilities at the Headingley Stadium, providing an ideal backdrop for an evening of fitness and friendship.

“As the session concluded, participants cooled down together, reflecting on the achievements of the evening and reinforcing the sense of community.”

For those intrigued by this unique blend of fitness, fun, and friendship, an open invitation is extended to join Run with the Rhinos next Wednesday at 6.30 pm.