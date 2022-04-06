Yorkshire Amateur: Leeds University learn lessons from tough test at Morley Town
Title-chasing Leeds University were pushed all the way for their latest Yorkshire Amateur Premier division spoils by hosts Morley Town.
Ryan Hartley struck for fifth-placed Morley in the ninth minute and, by half-time, Uni still hadn’t shaken off terrier-like Town with the sides deadlocked at one apiece.
And just before the hour Gregory Robinson added to the home tally but the leaders had just enough left in the tank to register a 3-2 win.
Second-placed Phoenix FC remain 10 points clear of Gildersome Spurs OB, in third, after a comfortable 4-1 win at bottom club Thackley, who still have enough games in hand to get them out of trouble, but it’s a big ask.
Saidu Bokung, Attaur Rehman (2) and Ahmad Yehyah were on target for Phoenix with Will Jackson netting for the hosts five minutes before half-time. Third-placed Spurs saw off mid-table Beeston Juniors OB 7-3 with, Ashley Oates (2) and Declan Robinson on target for the defeated visitors.
Ealandians raced into a 3-0 lead at third-bottom Shire Academics but two second-half goals from Ryan Goulbourn and Matt Stanley created a bit of a stir but the visitors held out for a 3-2 victory.
Littletown, meanwhile, strengthened their grip on the Supreme top spot with a 3-2 win at Leeds City while second-placed Athletico slipped up 6-1 at home to Middleton whose late-season form continues to cause a stir and leaves them a strong, fourth-place threat.
It’s a case of as you were at the foot of the table as second-bottom Lower Hopton lost out 2-0 on home turf to Farsley Celtic Juniors while bottom club, Stanley United, were beaten 4-2 by visitors Alwoodley.