Sean McCarthy netted the vital goal in the 1-1 draw with Tom Surtees on target for the hosts. City are now two games ahead of second-placed Beeston Juniors OB who made light of their home game against third-bottom Shire Academics. It finished 4-0 with home goals going to Jordan Ramsey (2), Daniel Bryant and substitute Claudio Quainoo.

The top two have two games still to play while third-placed Dewsbury Rangers Reserves completed their fixtures with a 3-2 home win over Hebden Bridge Saints, Callum Cushing scoring two second-half goals for the visitors.

Rangers could yet be overtaken by fourth-placed Middleton Park Reserves who edged out visitors Colton Athletic III 1-0 thanks to a goal from substitute Liam Smith.

Robafadzo Noah shoots for Leeds City FC IV in their 1-1 Yorkshire Amateur Division 5 draw at North Leeds Reserves. Picture: Steve Riding

Park have four games to play and could yet go on to win the title.

Second-bottom Thornesians Reserves finally found their goalscoring boots in a 7-1 victory - over bottome club St Bedes III.

Matthew Lee hit a hat-trick for the hosts with Dominic Auty bagging a brace and further goals coming from Phillip Hayes and sub’ Kwirrayi Nhubu.

In Division 4, Farnley Sports were crowned champions as, even with a game to play, they cannot now be caught. Sports have suffered only one defeat and one draw from their 23 games to date. Stanningley are the Division 3 champions as their points tally is almost double that of second-placed Lowere Hopton Reserves.

Stanningley, winners of the Yorkshire Amateur League Division 3 tite. Back, from left, Dan Holmes (joint manager), Harrison Thake, Cameron McNiven, John Darke (captain) Jamie McGeorge Harry Fryer, Chris Barr, Joe Coleman, Cameron Richards, James Rainford (joint manager), Steve Lilley (physio). Front, Rohan Bhattacharyya , Blake Barker , Tom Stewart , Tom Crowther,, James Lilley , Jordan Beaumont, Mark Stewart (coach), James Crowther. Picture: Steve Riding.