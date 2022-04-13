Yorkshire Amateur: Leeds City drop points but retain Division 5 title advantage
Leeds City FC IV dropped points at Yorkshire Amateur rivals North Leeds Reserves but still hold sway at the top of the Division 5 table.
Sean McCarthy netted the vital goal in the 1-1 draw with Tom Surtees on target for the hosts. City are now two games ahead of second-placed Beeston Juniors OB who made light of their home game against third-bottom Shire Academics. It finished 4-0 with home goals going to Jordan Ramsey (2), Daniel Bryant and substitute Claudio Quainoo.
The top two have two games still to play while third-placed Dewsbury Rangers Reserves completed their fixtures with a 3-2 home win over Hebden Bridge Saints, Callum Cushing scoring two second-half goals for the visitors.
Rangers could yet be overtaken by fourth-placed Middleton Park Reserves who edged out visitors Colton Athletic III 1-0 thanks to a goal from substitute Liam Smith.
Park have four games to play and could yet go on to win the title.
Second-bottom Thornesians Reserves finally found their goalscoring boots in a 7-1 victory - over bottome club St Bedes III.
Matthew Lee hit a hat-trick for the hosts with Dominic Auty bagging a brace and further goals coming from Phillip Hayes and sub’ Kwirrayi Nhubu.
In Division 4, Farnley Sports were crowned champions as, even with a game to play, they cannot now be caught. Sports have suffered only one defeat and one draw from their 23 games to date. Stanningley are the Division 3 champions as their points tally is almost double that of second-placed Lowere Hopton Reserves.