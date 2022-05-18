On Monday evening, sixth-placed Farsley Celtic Juniors rallied from a weekend defeat to hammer visitors Ryburn United 4-0.

Juniors still have five games to squeeze in before the end of the season, giving them enough potential points to finish in the top four. United have three games left to improve their current seventh-placed standing.

Third-placed Wortley FC were also playing catch-up on Monday, but failed to make the most of home advantage, losing 4-1 to Route One Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Collier, of Middleton, looks on as his freekick is blocked by the Littletown wall. Picture: Steve Riding.

Wortley were also held to a 2-2 draw at second-bottom Lower Hopton on Saturday, Joshua Proctor and Jordan Tate scoring for the visitors with Ben Wilson and substitute Liam Coughlan on target for the hosts who have two games to secure survival. Rovers, meanwhile, have six games to fit in and, in theory, could break into the top three should results all go in their favour.

In-form Middleton FC kept the pressure on leaders Littletown with a 3-2 home win on Saturday. The sides have three and two games left to play respectively and with only four points between them, the outcome is anyone’s guess.

Also on Saturday, Calverley United eked out what could prove a valuable point at mid-table Alwoodley for whom James Turner netted on the hour. United will be hunting more points from their remaining two fixtures in order to extricate themselves from the danger of the drop.

Fourth-placed Athletico kept their outside hopes of the title on track with a 5-0 win over visitors Ryburn United.

Middleton's James Law threads a pass during Saturday's Yorkshire Amateur Supreme win over Littletown. Picture: Steve Riding.

Back towards the bottom of the ladder, and Mount St Marys eased fears with a 3-1 home win over fifth-bottom Toller who are seemingly safe and have three games in which to make absolutely certain.

Saints have four games remaining so should be able to steer clear of any lingering relegation threat.

And bottom club Stanley United showed they have plenty of fighting spirt, winning 2-1 at home to Farsley Celtic Juniors.

Neil Stevens scored for the visitors while Aaron Kitao struck twice for Stanley who have five game left to cheat relegation.

Middleton's Duncan Jordan and Elliot Smith, of Littletown, go toe to toe in Saturday's Yorkshire Amateur Supreme top-two clash. Picture: Steve Riding.