Yorkshire Amateur League: Stanley go second after victory over Leeds Medics

Goals from Josh Whitely, Ashley Downing and Rhys Bruce saw Stanley establish a three-point lead over third-placed Horsforth St Margaret’s.

The Leeds side, much changed from last season, remain rock-bottom with one point from five matches, and were denied by a brilliant Nathan Faint save in the second half.

Athletico came from two goals down to share the spoils with Alwoodley in a 2-2 draw.

Saab Abbas’ equaliser followed an unfortunate own goal, after Adam Turner and Damir Mulavdic gave the visitors the advantage.

Three other fixtures were postponed amidst the poor weather, including Farsley Celtic Juniors’ trip to Route One Rovers, which could have seen the pace-setters win their 10th successive match this season.

Littletown could go joint-second this weekend if they can add to Leeds Meds’ miserable start to the campaign.

Athletico host Calverley United and Ryburn United visit Drighlington in the other fixtures.

There were no scheduled matches in the Premier Division last Saturday, but the division could have a new leader this weekend if Ealandians defeat visiting Stanningley Old Boys.

Joint-bottom Leeds City and Shire Academics are also in action, they take on St Bede’s and Collegians respectively.

Horsforth St. Margaret’s Reserves rocketed to the top of the Championship with a 6-0 demolition of Beeston Juniors.

Ishfaq Hussain, 44, was at the centre of celebrations in PFC’s 3-0 victory over Leeds Independent, as he scored his first ever league goal.

The veteran centre-back rounded off the win, after Iby Farooq scored a free-kick either side of the half-time interval.

PFC rise to fifth-position, leaving Independent to continue their search for a first league win of the season.

A single goal separates PFC and Colton Athletic in the table, and the two sides will face off this weekend, while struggling sides Leeds Independent and Leeds Medics & Dentists Reserves meet in the other fixture.

Norristhorpe closed the gap between themselves and Division Two leaders Middleton Park to one point after defeating Morley Town Reserves 3-2 in a closely-fought encounter.

The hosts will rue missed chances, having spurned opportunities to extend their 2-1 lead.

Thornesians Reserves remain bottom of Division Four, despite salvaging a 3-3 draw against midtable St Bede’s Reserves.

All the scheduled fixtures in Divisions One, Three and Five were postponed.

Nearing its 60th season of existence, the Yorkshire Old Boys’ Shield kicked off last weekend, with Gildersome Spurs making the most of it in their 10-1 thrashing of North Leeds.

Steve Wales and Conor Firth both scored hat-tricks for the Premier Division leaders.

Championship side Idle’s attempt to exploit the absence of nine first-team Middleton players was in vain as they lost 4-3 to the Premier Division outfit.

Nathan Sefton hit the winner despite Idle twice equalising and taking a 2-1 lead in a narrowly-contested match.

Morley Town of the Supreme Division won in similar circumstances, albeit by a more convincing scoreline, as they defeated Division Two’s Trinity Old Boys 3-1.

The Division Two outsiders took the lead on their 4G pitch at Trinity College after 15 minutes, but three goals in five minutes gave Morley a deserved ticket to the second round.

East Riding County League representatives AFC Bilton sent Stanningley Old Boys crashing out at the first hurdle after winning 4-2.

St Bede’s also endured a frustrating round one encounter against 4-2 victors Harchester United.

Visiting Bede’s were late in acquiring their kit, and subsequently had two minutes to warm-up ahead of kick off.

Seven of eight Hodgson Cup fixtures were postponed last weekend, but Garforth Rangers and Farnley Sports made up for it in a nine-goal thriller, the former winning 5-4.

Hosts Garforth stormed into a 4-0 lead at half-time, but threw away their advantage as Farnley ferociously fought back to level the scores.