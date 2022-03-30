Chris Barr and Cameron McNiven were also among the scorers for Stanningley who are now a staggering 24 points clear of second-placed Calverley United with Garforth Rangers a further point adrift in third. Rangers missed a chance to go second when they were held to a 4-4 draw by fourth-bottom hosts Birstall Rovers.

Harry Wormald and Jack Wright bagged a brace apiece for the visitors. Calverley had fewer problems in disposing of third-bottom Woodkirk Valley Reserves 3-1 on home turf.

Colton Athletic Reserves edged out higher-placed visitors Lower Hopton 1-0 while a goal each from Adam Hird and Thomas Hamill ensured Gomerdal & Cleckheaton Reserves’ mid-table tussle with Mount St Mary’s ended all square.

Runaway Yorkshire Amateur League Division 3 leaders Stanningley Old Boys beat bottom club Hanging Heaton Reserves 9-0 with Tom Stewart, pictured being brought down by defender Danny Galpin, scoring three of them. Picture: Steve Riding.

Honours were also even at the end of sixth-placed Leeds Modernians’ home game with North Leeds who sit two places above Saturday’s hosts on the league ladder. Dan Kluska, Ian Rosie and Toby Davies were on target for Mods with Elliott Harris and Kieron Goodison (2) scoring for the visitors. Nathaniel Wood scored a consolation goal for second-bottom Shire Academics III in a 3-1 home reverse to Dewsbury Rangers.

Robert Smith, Matthew Briggs and Shane Westerman were scorers for Rangers.

Littletown, meanwhile, have taken over from Athletico at the top of the Supreme division on points difference after Saturday’s 4-0 win over their title rivals.