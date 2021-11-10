Yorkshire Amateur League: Rovers see off the Medics to climb up to third place

Elsewhere, Toller were 2-1 victors at basement-side Driglington who have lost all six of their games so far this season.

In the Premier Division, Leeds University made it nine wins from nine games with a comprehensive 6-0 victory over Shire Academics.

Among the goalscorers were Matthew Inman, Oliver Meadows, James Scott and Ross Turpin.

Cameron McNiven scores his second goal for Stanningley Old Boys past Leeds Modernians goalkeeper Matty Caines in his side's 7-0 win in Yorkshire Amateur League Division Three. Picture: Steve Riding.

Morley Town moved into second place following their 4-2 home triumph over Beeston Juniors Old Boys.

Tommy Hartley netted twice in the first 20 minutes and other goals followed from Gregory Robinson and Nathan Hallas.

Jamie Mitchell and Chris Pitsikas were on the scoresheet for Beeston.

A hat-trick from Joe Wimpenny helped Collegians cruise to a 6-1 victory at Wibsey.

Chris Barr of Stanningley Old Boys on the run. Picture:Steve Riding.

Peter Walker and substitutes Ryan Fuller and Jordan Taylor were also on target.

Third-placed Wortley Athletic were 5-2 winners at Ealandians Reserves in the Championship on Saturday. Among the goalscorers were Iain Paul Drazkiewicz, Kurtis Heyes, Curtis Lewis and Marc Wilson.

Goals from James Kilcoyqne and Jordan Thackray saw fourth-placed Colton Athletic win 2-0 at Idle, while sixth-placed Woodkirk Valley crushed Leeds Medics and Dentists 4-0.

Division One leaders Norristhorpe enjoyed a 2-0 victory at Beeston St Anthony’s.