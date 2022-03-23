Zak Khan spreaheaded the assault with an eight-goal haul while substitute Tawheed Ahmed entered the fray and exited with a hat-trick.

Zakariah Arshad, Ibrar Farooq, Danny Hussain, Namaan Sarwar and Anees Younis were also on target for third-placed Rovers while Jose Mboma put away the consolation goal for Saints.

Leaders Athletico saw off hosts Stanley United 4-1, second-placed Littletown edged out visitors Lower Hopton 1-0, Farsley Celtic Juniors were 2-1 victors at Alwoodley, Calverley United lost 3-2 at home to Toller, Leeds City beat Middleton 2-0, and Ryburn United lost out 1-0 at Wortley.

Farnley Sports' hat-trick hot shot Jordan Webb opens the scoring in Saturday's 8-2 Yorkshire Amateur Division 4 win at Leeds Modernians Reserves. Picture: Steve Riding.

Jordan Webb and Division 4 leaders Farnley Sports left cellar-dwelling hosts Leeds Modernians in a bit of a spin.

Webb finished the game with a hat-trick as Sports powered to an 8-2 victory that leaves them 10 points clear at the top. David Clough and Joshua Handley bagged a goals brace apiece for the visitors with Jamie Snellgrove also getting his name on the scoresheet.

Tom Cluderay and Ben Lawton netted what turned out to be consolation goals for Mods who sit third-bottom in the standings but well clear of the two relegation favourites who went head to head on Saturday. And it was bottom club Crofton Sports who edged matters at Idle Reserves, 4-3.

Third-bottom Toller Reserves, meanwhile, gave second-placed visitors Ryburn United III a good run for their money before losing out 3-2.

David Clough scored twice in Farnley Sports' 8-2 Yorkshire Amateur Division 4 win at Leeds Modernians. Picture: Steve Riding.

Ben Horner, first-half sub’ Kerry Muncaster and Jamie Dann - just after the hour - bagged the goals for United.

Ealandians III stay in fourth place after a close-call 4-3 win at mid-table Old Centralians for whom Farayi Guzha and James Lewsley (2) were on target.

Fifth-placed Wortley III, who also have games in hand on the teams around them, kept the pressure on the top four - other than leaders Farnley, perhaps - with a 6-2 victory at Methley United Open Age.

Sub’ Connor McLauchlan scored both goals for Methley while Lee Harris and Tristan Simon bagged two apiece for the visitors with Josh Milson and Shane Thompson also contributing to the six-goal tally.

Goalscorer Josh Handley finds space for Farnley Sports at Leeds Modernians. Picture: Steve Riding.