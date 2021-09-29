Yorkshire Amateur League round-up: Tate bags hat-trick as Wortley maintain perfect start

Matty Dalton of Wortley celebrates scoring against Leeds Medics and Dentists. Picture: Steve Riding.

All Tate’s goals came in the second half and the other strikes were from MattyDalton and Benjamin Fox. Florian Nurudeen and Niall Robinson netted for Medics.

Second-placed Littletown drew 4-4 at home to Ryburn United with, remarkably, all the goals coming at the double.

Scott Lightowler and Adam Williams grabbed braces for Littletown, while Christian Silkstone and Reece Uttley did likewise for Ryburn.

Leeds Medics and Dentists' Fraser Ritchie heads clear under pressure from Matty Dalton of Wortley. Picture: Steve Riding.

Third-placed Athletico crushed Lower Hopton 5-0 with Aralee Mohamed, Saidu Bokung and Izatullah Ghaznewal netting.

Fifth-placed Calverley United edged pased Middleton 4-3 thanks to a brace from Charlie Flaherty and other goals came from Harrison Hardisty-Blackwell and Ben McCready.

Richard Collier and William Law replied for Middleton.

Leighton Stanger hit a hat-trick and Sheldon White a brace in Leeds City’s emphatic 7-0 win over Drighlington.

Matty Dalton shoots for Wortley. Picture: Steve Riding.

Andrew Crossland and Alistair Lewis were also on the scoresheet for City.

Goals from Hassan Abrar and Rob Oxley were enough to earn Alwoodley a 2-1 victory at Mount St Mary’s for whom Daniel Powell netted.

Elsewhere in the Supreme Division, Farsley Celtic Juniors defeated Route One Rovers 6-3 and Toller edged past Stanley United 4-3.

Premier Division leaders Leeds University maintained their 100 per cent record thanks to a 2-1 victory at St Bedes, courtesy of a brace from Sammy Tourh.