Yorkshire Amateur League round-up: Mohamed’s hat-trick moves Athletico top
In the sole Yorkshire Amateur Supreme Division match to take place over the weekend, a hat-trick from Aralee Mohamed helped Athletico FC moved top of the table with a 4-1 victory at Calverley United.
James Chadwick scored the other goal and Athletico are now two points clear at the top.
Littletown cruised into the next round of the Terry Marfitt Trophy with a 7-0 victory over Morley Town. Oliver Bellwood and Timothy Clarke both bagged braces with the other goals coming from Joe Douthwaite, Thomas Ramsden and Scott Lightowler.
James Law netted four goals in Middleton’s impressive 7-2 cup triumph at Leeds Medics and Dentists.
Also weighing in with goals were Liam Mudd, Kieran Telford and Richard Collier.
Alex Diaz and Florian Nurudeen netted for the Medics.
Alwoodley bowed out of the competition, suffering an 8-3 reverse at Phoenix FC. Joe Dixon, Rob Oxley and Adam Turner were on target for Alwoodley.
Wortley held their nerve to progress to the next round in a 3-0 penalty shootout win over Shire Academics. The match finished 1-1 in normal time with Georgie Rutherford netting for Wortley and Joe Page for Shire.
Elsewhere, Farsley Celtic progressed to the next round with a 5-1 win over Mount St Mary’s, Route One Rovers knocked out Lower Hopton 2-0, Gildersome Spurs Old Boys saw off St Bedes 4-0, Thackley defeated Collegians 5-4 on penalties after the game had finished 1-1 and Toller were 4-3 victors at Wibsey.
In the only game in Division One, substitute Alex Fyer netted twice as Ealandians beat Beeston Juniors OB 4-1.