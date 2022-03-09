Yorkshire Amateur League round-up: How Athletico took their chance to go clear at the top

Dec Forbes, of Wortley, turns Farsley Celtic Juniors' Andy Shields during Saturday's 3-0 West Riding County FA Challenge Cup semi-final win. Picture: Steve Riding.

The hosts, who hold a three-point lead over Littletown but have played four games more, needed a second-half strike to see off tenacious visitors Alwoodley, who currently sit 10th in the standings.

Fourth-placed Ryburn United will feel like they passed up a chance to pick up more points than the one they did at 11th-placed Leeds City FC where it finished one apiece.

Third-bottom Mount St Marys also made life difficult for one of the leading lights in the top flight, Middleton, before succumbing 2-1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Crompton makes a move for Farsley Celtic Juniors during their 3-0 West Riding County FA Challenge Cup semi-final defeat at Wortley. Picture: Steve Riding.

Taylor Starkey netted for the hosts but in-form Middleton goalscorers Richard Collier and James Law were on target once again for the visitors.

It’s looking lonelier and lonelier at the foot of the table for Stanley United who put up spirited resistance before going down 5-2 to mid-table visitors Leeds Medics & Dentists.

Blessing Mugwagwa and substitute Geoffrey Mpankuli were scorers for United who have only two points from their 12 outings this term.

Jamie Barnard, Alex Diaz (2), Niall Robinson and sub’ Devin Mills put away the goals for Medics.

Ryan Sharrocks, of Wortley, keeps a close eye on the ball, chased by Farsley's Neil Stevens. Picture: Steve Riding.

Wibsey might have earned themselves a relegation lifeline in the Premier thanks to their 3-1 home win over seventh-placed Ealandians. Ethan Lee and Mohammad Addas were among the goals for the hosts.

Table-topping Leeds University were given a bit of a fright before eventually holding out for a 1-0 win at third-bottom Shire Academics.

St Bedes are fifth bottom, one place above hosts Golcar United after Saturday’s 3-0 win, secured with goals from Simon Stephen Mainasara and Jermaine Moyce (2).

Goals from Ryan Fuller and Joe Wimpenny earned fourth-placed Collegians a 2-1 home win over Gildersome Spurs who sit one place above them in the standings.

Wortley were comfortable 3-0 winners over visitors Farsley Celtic Juniors in Saturday’s West Riding County FA Challenge Cup semi-final.

And, in the Hancock Cup, Ealandians Reserves won through to the next round thanks to a 4-2 penalty shootout win at Thornesians.