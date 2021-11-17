Yorkshire Amateur L:eague round-up: Goals galore as Ryburn and Route One dominate

Jamil Walker, left, of North Leeds and Christian Thewlis of Dewbury Rangers challenge for the ball. Picture: Steve Riding.

Christian Silkstone scored a hat-trick and George Turner a brace in Ryburn’s 8-0 victory at Drighlington. The other goals came from Oliver Alexander, Adam Barlow and Jamie Dann.

Rovers faced more resistance from their opposition but were 8-4 victors over Lower Hopton.

The only other game in the top division saw Leeds Medics and Dentists defeat Alwoodley 3-0.

Luke Armitage shoots for North Leeds against Dewsbury Rangers in the Hodgson Cup, Picture: Steve Riding.

Meanwhile, in the Terry Marfitt Trophy, Athletico were impressive 5-2 winners at Beeston Juniors Old Boys.

On the scoresheet for Athletico were Brendan Maltby (2), Aralee Mohamed, Zain Mushtaq and Ayden Ambrose.

Daniel Bryant and Chris Pitsikas scored the goals for Beeston.

Dec Forbes netted the decisive goal as Wortley moved into the next round after a 1-0 victory over Leeds City.

The Dewsbury Rangers and North Leeds players pay their respects on Remembrance Day. Picture: Steve Riding.

Elsewhere in the competition, Farsley Celtic Juniors were 4-1 victors over Littletown, Gildersome Spurs Old boys crushed Stanley United 5-1, Leeds University won 3-2 at Phoenix, Ealandians enjoyed a 3-1 victory at Thackley and Middleton were easy 8-2 winners over Toller.

Morley Town moved into second place in the Premier Division thanks to a 4-1 home victory over Shire Academics.

Marc Haley opened the scoring for Town on nine minutes and further goals from Tommy Hartley (2) and Anthony Linley saw their side take all three points.