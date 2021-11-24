Yorkshire Amateur League round-up: Drighlington overrun by Farsley Celtic Juniors
Cellar dwellers Drighlington remain rooted to the foot of the Yorkshire Amateur Supreme table after crashing 9-0 to third-placed Farsley Celtic Juniors.
Juniors were in full control by half-time, by which time they led 6-0.
Third-bottom Lower Hopton turned the tables on higher-placed visitors Leeds Medics & Dentists, winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Ryan Allen and substitute Bevan Walker.
Andy Hudson hit all the goals in Ealandians’ 4-0 Premier triumph over Collegians, while Matthew Inman also struck four times as leaders Leeds University saw off mid-table visitors Beeston Juniors OB, 7-2.
Other Uni scorers were James Scott (2) and Archie Lowry with Kevin Napier and Matthew Napier netting for the visitors.
Fifth-placed Phoenix FC were given a scare by third-bottom Shire Academics, who led 2-1 at half-time, but rose to the challenge to salvage a point from a 3-3 draw.
Goals from Ryan Goulbourn, Paul Riggon and substitute Ryan Scorer gave Shire a shot at maximum points, cancelled out by reply goals from Mohammed Alam, Lamin Janneh and Mohammed Sadiq.
Ninth-placed Wibsey proved no match for visitors Thackley who are sitting pretty in sixth spot after Saturday’s 5-0 success.
Ras Diamond chipped away to be rewarded with a hat-trick of goals while Calvin Clavecllas and Tobias Bates also got their names on the scoresheet for the visitors.
In the Terry Marflitt Trophy, Supreme leaders Ryburn United were beaten 5-2 by the side that sits just one place below them in the league standings, Route One Rovers.