Yorkshire Amateur League round-up: Alexander at the double as Ryburn move up to second

James Crowther finds space for Stanningley Old Boys against Garforth Rangers. Picture: Steve Riding.

Alexander, along with Greg Spink and Bradley Waddington scored the goals as United won 4-1 at fifth-placed Toller.

Mount St Mary’s picked up their first victory in resounding fashion, thrashing Calverley United 6-2.

Daniel Powell and Taylor Starkey both netted braces and other goals came from Macaulay Milburn and Jordon Walker.

Tom Crowther goes down the wing for Stanningley Old Boys. Picture: Steve Riding.

Leeds University maintained their 100 per cent record in the Premier Division with a 4-2 triumph over Thackley for whom Ras Diamond and Ibrahim Abdi scored.

Second-placed Gildersome Spurs Old Boys remain within three points of the leaders following their 3-0 victory at Wibsey in which Joe Cooper, Matthew Jackson and Lee Thrush found the net.

A hat-trick from Chris Roome helped Division One leaders Norristhorpe cruise to a 5-1 victory at Crofton Sports.

The other goals came from Adam Jordan and Liam Ramsden.

Harry Wormold shoots for Garforth Rangers against Stanningley Old Boys. Picture: Steve Riding.

The only other game in the division saw Ryburn United Reserves cruise to a 6-1 win over Farsley Celtic Juniors Reserves.

Among the goalscorers were Nathan Hargreaves, Isaac Pollett, Jake Tait, Jerome Castelow and Cameron Tyer.

Thornesians remain top of Division Two following a remarkable 5-4 victory at Gildersome Spurs Old Boys Reserves.

Goals from Lucas Scott (3) and Lewis Heeley proved in vain as Joshua Clasper (2), Philip Myers, Rodger Teale and Edward Fowles netted for Thornesians.