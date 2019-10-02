Yorkshire Amateur League: Lower Hopton finally get off the mark

Have your say

Matthew Kilner scored twice as Lower Hopton won 3-0 to end their losing run in the Supreme Division at the expense of Steeton Reserves.

The result leaves Leeds Medics and Dentists as the only club yet to pick up a point this season.

Brad Lloyd of Beeston Old Boys passes under pressure against Dewsbury Rangers.

Drighlington make up the bottom four after being subjected to a 6-0 routing against Alwoodley, and have now conceded 33 goals in their opening eight matches.

Route One Rovers have broken into the top five after a marginal 2-1 win over Athletico.

Two clubs will be looking to prolong their perfect starts to the season this weekend, as league leaders Farsley Celtic Juniors visit Calverley United and fourth-placed Horsforth St Margaret’s travel to Athletico.

Other fixtures see Ryburn United host Alwoodley and Route One Rovers entertain Steeton.

Brad Lloyd of Beeston Old Boys stretches as Asa Audsley of Dewsbury Rangers closes in.

Muhammed Khan and James Parkinson both bagged braces as St Bede’s overcame Shire Academics 5-3 in the Premier Division.

Elsewhere, Leeds City and Wibsey earned their first wins of the campaign, defeating Morley Town 3-1 and Stanningley Old Boys 2-0 respectively.

League leaders Gildersome Spurs were unable to continue their 100 per cent start to the season after their clash at Collegians was postponed.

Collegians will have a chance to go joint-top when they visit Wibsey on Saturday, while Middleton host Stanningley.

Horsforth St Margaret’s Reserves may have lost their opening Championship match of the season, but they have scored 17 goals in the two games that have followed.

Last weekend saw them convincingly overcome Leeds Independent 5-0.

Mount St Mary’s are the joint-leaders after their 2-1 win over Leeds Medics and Dentists Reserves. Third-placed Dewsbury Rangers kept up the pace with a 3-1 victory against Beeston Juniors.

PFC were 4-1 victors against Woodkirk Valley with help from a Iby Farooq brace, and there was a first win of the season for Idle, who defeated Ealandians Reserves 1-0.

Leeds Independent and Leeds Meds Reserves are both winless, but have the chance to make amends this weekend against Colton Athletic and PFC respectively.

Horsforth St Margaret’s Thirds continued their rampant start to their Division One campaign, thrashing Shire Academics Reserves 4-0 to make it 21 goals in four games for the front-runners.

Meanwhile, Farsley Celtic Juniors kicked off their season in style, seeing off Leeds City Reserves 5-2 in their first win of the campaign.

Division Two saw Trinity and All Saints emerge victorious in an 11-goal thriller, as they stunned 10-man North Leeds 6-5. Adam Cotterhill scored twice in Morley Town Reserves’ 6-1 trouncing of Prospect, and Leeds City Thirds overpowered Horsforth St Margaret’s Fourths in a 4-3 spectacle.

Lepton Highlanders Reserves of Division Three won their first three points of the season, as a 5-2 win over Drighlington Reserves propelled them into mid-table.

Ealandians Thirds’ first game of the season ended with a 5-1 victory against Garforth Rangers, whilst Wortley Reserves also hit five in a 5-0 win over Shire Academics Thirds.

Nothing could separate Old Batelians and Thornesians Reserves in Division Four, with the sides having to settle for a point apiece after a 4-4 draw.

Finally, there were 39 goals scored in just six Division Five matches last weekend, with every team in action getting on the scoresheet.

Among the notable results was Dewsbury Rangers under-23s’ 4-3 win over rock-bottom Farnley Sports.

Elsewhere, an FA National Inter-League Cup tie saw the Yorkshire Amateur League XI – made up by players from six YAL teams – thrash the North Riding League XI 6-0.

Finally, Yorkshire Old Boys Shield action saw Ryburn United register a stunning 9-1 win over Leeds Modernians, whilst Golcar United were 3-1 winners at Wortley.