Middleton, meanwhile, made light work of their ‘catch-up encounter’ with second-bottom visitors Lower Hopton, 8-2.

Low-table Toller FC were beaten 3-2 by fifth-placed visitors Route One Rovers, while Farsley Celtic Juniors’ fixture with Stanley United was postponed.

In the Championship, mid-table Idle found the going tough against visitors Leeds Independent whose 6-1 win settled them nicely in sixth place in the standings.

Two-goal Steve Wales sends a freekick wide for Gildersome Spurs OB in their 2-2 Yorkshire Amateur Premier encounter with St Bedes. Picture: Steve Riding.

In Division 1, Crofton Sports - sitting second bottom - lost out 2-1 at home to seventh-placed Tyersal, second-placed Middleton Park saw off Alwoodley Reserves 6-0 and fourth-placed Ryburn United Reserves triumphed 7-1 over mid-table Fairbank United after leading 4-1 at half-time.

In Division 2, fourth-placed Bradford Olympic sprang a slightly surprising 3-1 home win on second-placed Savile United.

In Division 3, third-placed Gomersal & Cleckheaton Reserves proved far too strong for hosts Calverley United, the fifth-placed outfit losing out 3-0.

Mount St Marys Reserves are still fighting for that second spot - Stanningley Old Boys have been crown champions - and went some way to securing it with a 4-1 home win over Birstall Rovers. North Leeds came out on top, 3-0, in the fourth-v-sixth encounter with visitors Garforth Rangers.

St Bedes goalkeeper George Best makes a brave save in the 2-2 Yorkshire Amateur Premier draw at Gildersome Spurs. Picture: Steve Riding.

There were no Premier division fixtures on Monday evening, but a couple were played out on Saturday with one having particular bearing on the final outcome of the title.

Leaders Gildersome Spurs slipped up when they were held to a 2-2 draw by visitors St Bedes OB - who sit ninth in the standings.

Steve Wales netted the two goals for Spurs while Vusumuzi Ndlovu and Ibsa Yasin were on target for Saints. Gildersome are level on 53 points with and hold a better goals difference over second-placed Leeds University with both having just one game to play.

In the other game, Golcar United defeated relegated Thackley FC, 4-0.

Joe Cooper shoots for Gildersome Spurs OB in the 2-2 draw at home to St Bedes. Picture: Steve Riding.