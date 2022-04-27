On the road on Easter Monday evening, Littletown dropped points in a 1-1 draw at ninth-placed hosts Alwoodley.

Just two days before, Littletown had romped to a 4-0 home win over Mount St Marys with Scott Lightowler bagging a hat-trick and Ben Walker also chipping in on the goals front.

Elsewhere on Monday, bottom-of-the-table Lower Hopton were edged out 1-0 at 12th-placed Calverley United but the visitors still have enough games to rescue their campaign – mathematically at least. Third-placed Middleton also suffered a setback on Monday with a 1-0 defeat at mid-table Wortley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Amateur League Division Five leaders Leeds City IV, above, who will clinch the title if they beat third-placed Middleton Park Reserves at home on Saturday. Picture: Steve Riding.

In the Premier division, sixth-placed Ealandians gave a good account of themselves at home to second-top Gildersome Spurs OB before eventually being squeezed out, 1-0.

In the Championship, lower-placed Idle turned the tables on fifth-placed Hanging Heaton, winning comfortably in the end, 5-1.

In Division Two, top dogs Middleton Reserves romped to a 5-0 home win over Thornesians, who remain comfortably placed in mid-table. In Division Three, the unofficial battle for second place turned the way of Mount St Marys after the current second-placed side saw off third-placed Gomersal & Cleckheaton 4-2.

Leaders, Stanningley OB, are a massive 27 points clear but the maths still just about works in the chasers’ favour.