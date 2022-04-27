On the road on Easter Monday evening, Littletown dropped points in a 1-1 draw at ninth-placed hosts Alwoodley.
Just two days before, Littletown had romped to a 4-0 home win over Mount St Marys with Scott Lightowler bagging a hat-trick and Ben Walker also chipping in on the goals front.
Elsewhere on Monday, bottom-of-the-table Lower Hopton were edged out 1-0 at 12th-placed Calverley United but the visitors still have enough games to rescue their campaign – mathematically at least. Third-placed Middleton also suffered a setback on Monday with a 1-0 defeat at mid-table Wortley.
In the Premier division, sixth-placed Ealandians gave a good account of themselves at home to second-top Gildersome Spurs OB before eventually being squeezed out, 1-0.
In the Championship, lower-placed Idle turned the tables on fifth-placed Hanging Heaton, winning comfortably in the end, 5-1.
In Division Two, top dogs Middleton Reserves romped to a 5-0 home win over Thornesians, who remain comfortably placed in mid-table. In Division Three, the unofficial battle for second place turned the way of Mount St Marys after the current second-placed side saw off third-placed Gomersal & Cleckheaton 4-2.
Leaders, Stanningley OB, are a massive 27 points clear but the maths still just about works in the chasers’ favour.
In Division Four, Lepton Highlanders Reserves held higher-placed visitors St Bedes Reserves in a goalless draw.