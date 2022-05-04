Scott Lightowler struck twice and Thomas Ramsden was also on target to take Littletown 17 points clear at the top. That said, second-placed Middleton have three games in hand and still have eight games to play. However, they slipped up on Saturday after being held to a 2-2 draw by fifth-placed visitors Farsley Celtic Juniors.

Two goals from Aaron Kitao weren’t enough for bottom club Stanley United to deny second-bottom visitors Lower Hopton a 5-2 success.

Depsite the big win, Lower Hopton are still not out of relegation trouble but, of course, that also means they have enough games left to play in which to determined their top-flight fate. Third-placed Wortley FC hammered mid-table visitors Leeds City FC 5-0.

Thomas Ramsdale, of Littletown shoots in the Yorkshire Amateur Supreme division win at Leeds Medics & Dentists. Picture: Steve Riding.

John Mallinson led the way with a hat-trick of goals while Joe Cryer and Adam Pulford were also on target.

In the Premier division, Shire Academics signed off after their 22-game campaign with a sensational 6-0 home win over third-bottom St Bedes AFC. Chris Abbis and George Hardy each bagged first-half goals braces to give Shire a 4-0 half-time cushion. And substitute Paul Riggon netted two more after the break.

For their part, St Bedes might be dangerously close to the relegation zone but, with four games in hand, their future remains in their own hands - for the most part.

Leeds University top the tree with a game to play while Gildersome Spurs OB are second with four games remaining on their schedule and four points to make up.

Two-goal Scott Lightowler takes on Leeds Medics' Josh Bryan during Littletown's 3-2 Supreme division win. Picture: Steve Riding.