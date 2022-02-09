Yorkshire Amateur League: Leeds City FC Reserves hanging on at the top

Louis Simmons, of Leeds Medics & Dentists, has his shot blocked by Leeds City Reserves' Sam Roper during Saturday's Yorkshire Amateur League Championship clash. Picture: Steve Riding.

Jack Stanley and Reuben Young were on target against the side currently fourth-bottom in the standings. Xyon Outerbridge-Smith struck twice and Edward Godber and Damon Jenkins also found the back of the net as third-placed Leeds Independent saw off visitors Hanging Heaton, 4-2.

Fourth-placed Wortley slipped up at Woodkirk Valley, the team sitting directly below them on the ladder. Valley fired in four goals without reply through Alfie Benton (2), Sam Rooke and Christy Woods.

In the Supreme Division, third-bottom Mount St Marys recorded the result of the day.

Leeds City's Josh Duffield-Harding and Joe Timpson of Leeds Medicc & Dentists. Picture: Steve Riding.

Playing hosts to leaders Athletico could have been a daunting prospect but Saints held their nerve to triumph 2-1.

Athletico’s surprise defeat meant second-placed Littletown were able to go level on 26 points thanks to a 5-2 home win over mid-table Leeds Medics & Dentists. Littletown also have two games in hand on the goals-difference leaders.

Bottom club Stanley United claimed only their second point of the campaign with a 2-2 home draw with Leeds City FC, currently placed 10th in the reckoning.

Second-bottom Lower Hopton gave Stanley further hope of avoiding the drop by losing out 2-1 at home - although it was against title hopefuls Ryburn United, who sit third just three points off the leading pair.

Fergus Machin, of Leeds Medics & Dentists, is closed down by Yorkshire Amateur Championship rivals Leeds City's James Hawes. Picture: Steve Riding.

Fourth-bottom Calverley United sprang a surprise on fourth-placed visitors Route One Rovers with a 4-3 win.