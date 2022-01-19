Yorkshire Amateur League: How Toller’s triumph closed the gap on top-three-rivals
Fourth-placed Toller cut the gap to Yorkshire Amateur League Supreme top-three rivals Leeds Medics and Dentists to just one point on Saturday.
Toller eventually triumphed 5-3. Route One Rovers stand second after overrunning mid-table visitors Littletown, 7-0.
Table-topping Athletico, meanwhile, made no mistake at 12th-placed Alwoodley, winning 4-1 after just shading the first half, 1-0. James Chadwick, Aralee Mohammed (2) and substitute Sami Gill netted for the leaders with Stephen Dyer getting one back for the hosts.
Pointless bottom club Drighlington were beaten 4-0 at home by Lower Hopton while mid-table Middleton saw off fourth-bottom Calverley United 5-0 with goals from Scott Burns, Richard Collier and James Law (3). A goal each for Andrew Crossland and Leighton Stanger was enough to give Golcar United a 2-1 win at higher-placed Ryburn United.
In the Premier, second-placed Morley Town turned a 4-0 half-time advantage into a 6-0 home win over third-bottom Wibsey courtsey of goals by Ryan Hartley, Jovan Kioseff (2), Gregory Robinson, Nathan Hallas and sub’ Kyle Walker.
Fifth-placed Ealandians hit bottom club St Bedes for six, winning 6-0 with goals coming from Harrison Keegan, Chris Parker, Greg Porter and Jack Smith (2).
Collegians triumphed 4-1 in their mid-table tussle with visiting Golcar United while third and fourth in the standings - Phoenix and Beeston Juniors OB - are still separated by two points after drawining 4-4. Daniel Bryant, Declan Campbell and Chris Pitsikas (2) were the scorers for visitors, Beeston.
