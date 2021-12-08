Yorkshire Amateur League: How promotion-chasing Dewsbury Rangers were knocked of track by third-bottom Colton Athletic
A goal in each half from Matthew Cottam and Jonathan Goodwin turned the formbook on its head in Division 5 as third-bottom Colton Athletic III saw off second-top Dewsbury Rangers Reserves, 2-0.
After turning around goalless, fourth-placed Farnley Sports Res went on to defeat sixth-placed Old Centralians Res 8-2 thanks to second-half strikes from Lucas Hayward, Harvey Harriso, Alfie Goddard and sub’ James Finlay. James Abram and Rikki Page netted for the visitors.
No such turnaround in the third-v-second-bottom encounter as Leeds City IV beat St Bede’s III 3-0. Scorers were Harry Lakey, Sean McCarthy and sub’ Samson Alohan.
Despite leading 1-0 at the break thanks to a Will Jackson goal, hosts Shire Academics IV were beaten 3-1 by divisional leaders Beeston JOB Res who are now three points clear of Dewsbury Rangers following their slip at Colton. Will Scarth (2) and Jordan Rumsey hit the trio of goals for Beeston.
Meanwhile, only two games were played in the Supreme division. Fifth-placed Toller triumphed 5-0 at lowly Leeds City but had to defend for the whole of the second half after scoring all their goals in the first 45 minutes through Andrew McHugh, Kelve Semedo (3) and Joa Silva. Fraser Ritchie struck to give mid-table hosts Leeds Medics and Dentists a one-goal cushion going into the break against third-placed Athletico. But Brendan Maltby was on hand in the second half to restore parity.
In the Premier, Beeston JOB beat Thackley 5-1, runaway leaders Leeds Uni’ saw off Ealandians 4-1, and Golcar defied the formbook to beat second-placed hosts Morley Town 4-2.