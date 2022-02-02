Yorkshire Amateur League: How Morley Town took first point of the season off Premier pacesetters Leeds University

Leeds University goalscorer James Foley on the ball during his side's 2-2 Yorkshire Amateur League Premier draw with Morley Town. Picture: Steve Riding.

First-half goals for the visitors from Ryan Hartley and Nathan Hallas - coupled with a defensively-sound second-half performance - secured a 2-2 draw. James Foley was among the goals for Leeds University.

Town stand fourth in the standings while Uni’ lead the way with 12 wins from their 13 outings and this draw which gives others hope of reeling in the students.

Second-bottom Shire Academics put up stiff resistance against visiting Phoenix FC - second in the standings - before being edged out 1-0.

Joe Dufton shoots for Leeds University against Morley Town. Uni' dropped Yorkshire Amateur League Premier division points for the first time as a result of the 2-2 draw. Picture: Steve Riding.

Substitute Sam Salter rescued a point with the decisive goal for Beeston Juniors Old Boys in their 1-1 draw at Collegians. Joshua Orchard scored for the hosts.

Thackley FC were beaten 2-0 at home by Ealandians while a goal for Derry Myers was little reward for bottom club St Bedes AFC who were swamped 7-1 by third-placed visitors Gildersome Spurs FC.

Third-placed Route One Rovers, meanwhile, slipped up in the Supreme division, losing 3-1 at home to lowly Alwoodley FC. Second-bottom Stanley United scored three goals but it wasn’t enough to deny second-placed visitors a 5-3 win.

Elsewhere in the competitiont’s top tier, down-table Leeds City FC drew 1-1 with third-bottom Calverley United, fourth-placed Littletown FC edged out visitors Toller, who sit seventh on the ladder, 2-1, and fourth-bottom Lower Hopton gave a good account of themselves at fifth-placed Farsley Celtic Juniors before losing out, 2-1.