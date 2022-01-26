Yorkshire Amateur League: How Middleton Park surprised leaders Beeston Juniors Old Boys

Kevin Romero on the ball for Beeston Juniors Old Boys Reserves in their 3-1 Yorkshire Amateur League Division 5 defeat to Middleton Park Reserves. Picture: Steve Riding.

Gary Driscoll and substitute Callum Clegg scored the second-half goals for fifth-placed Park.

Second-bottom St Bedes III bagged their first point of the season thanks to a 3-3 home draw with fourth-placed North Leeds Reserves. Umar Ali and Jean-Marie Julienne were among the goals for Middleton while Hoi Ngo, Stuart Talbot and Ryan Thomas were the North Leeds scorers.

Second-top Leeds City FC IV sent in seven goals at home to visitors Dewsbury Rangers Reserves who sit just one place below Saturday’s victors in the standings. It finished 7-1 with Kyle Emmett hitting a hat-trick for City with further goals coming from Harry Lakey, Sean McCarthy and subs Joseph Ainley and Godfreed Amofa Boadu.

Calum Ward shoots for Beeston Juniors Old Boys duing their surprise 3-1 Yorkshire Amateur League Division 5 defeat to Middleton Park. Picture: Steve Riding.

Tenth-placed Colton Athletic III hit visiting Thornesians Reserves - 11th in the table - for six.

Athletic were two up without reply at half-time and went on to win 6-1 with James Lacey tucking away a treble, Alex Fell bagging two and Lewis Carry adding to the tally.

Matt Redgwick scored Thornes’ consolation goal.

Farnley Sports Reserves edged their mid-table tussle at Old Centralians, 3-2, with goals from Bobby Best, Jordan Broadbent and Harvey Harrison.

Stuart Goodyear shoots for Beeston Juniors Old Boys Reserves during the Yorkshire Amateur League Division 5 encounter at Middleton Park Reserves. Picture: Steve Riding.

Janghir Gulzar and sub’ Glenn King netted for Centralians.

Ben Kelly got on the scoresheet for Hebden Bridge Saints but it wasn’t enough to knock hosts Shire Academics IV off their stride. It eventually finished 4-1.

