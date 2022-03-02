Yorkshire Amateur League: How Middleton are making a late move for the title
Marauding Middleton might still fancy their chances of taking the Yorkshire Amateur Supreme title after Saturday’s sensational seven-goal showing at Alwoodley.
Middleton are fifth on the league ladder but, on this kind of form, could comfortably make up the four points needed on the top two - especially with four games in hand on the leaders. Richard Collier spearheaded Middleton’s 7-1 assault with a hat-trick of goals with others coming courtesy of James Law (2), William Law and Scott Burns. Dan Ashton netted Alwoodley’s consolation goal.
Top dogs Athletico saw off mid-table Leeds Medics & Dentists 2-0 with a goal in each half scored by Izatullah Ghaznewal and Aralee Mohamed.
Third-bottom Mount St Marys may well be clear of danger now following Saturday’s timely 2-1 victory at Leeds City FC.
Third-placed Route One Rovers remain firmly in the title mix thanks to a 3-1 success over visitors Toller, as do Ryburn United.
The fourth-placed hosts hit second-bottom Lower Hopton for six. Adam Barlow, Alex Cleary, Christian Silkstone (3) and substitute Bradley Waddington were on target in the 6-1 win.
Penalties, meanwhile, provided the drama in the latest Hancock Cup offerings.
Second-half goals from Alfie Smalley and Chris Hick ensured hosts Lepton Highlanders and visitors Colton Athletic were deadlocked after 90 minutes.
And it was Lepton who landed the shootout, 5-4.
Elsewhere, Idle enjoyed a relatively comfortable passage through to the next round in registering a 4-0 home win over Gomersal & Cleckheaton.