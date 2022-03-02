Yorkshire Amateur League: How Middleton are making a late move for the title

Middleton's James Law scores in the 7-1 Yorkshire Amateur League Supreme win at Alwoodley. Picture: Steve Riding.

Middleton are fifth on the league ladder but, on this kind of form, could comfortably make up the four points needed on the top two - especially with four games in hand on the leaders. Richard Collier spearheaded Middleton’s 7-1 assault with a hat-trick of goals with others coming courtesy of James Law (2), William Law and Scott Burns. Dan Ashton netted Alwoodley’s consolation goal.

Top dogs Athletico saw off mid-table Leeds Medics & Dentists 2-0 with a goal in each half scored by Izatullah Ghaznewal and Aralee Mohamed.

Third-bottom Mount St Marys may well be clear of danger now following Saturday’s timely 2-1 victory at Leeds City FC.

Middleton's Richard Collier who scored a hat-trick in the 7-1 Yorkshire Amateur Supreme win at Alwoodley. Picture: Steve Riding.

Third-placed Route One Rovers remain firmly in the title mix thanks to a 3-1 success over visitors Toller, as do Ryburn United.

The fourth-placed hosts hit second-bottom Lower Hopton for six. Adam Barlow, Alex Cleary, Christian Silkstone (3) and substitute Bradley Waddington were on target in the 6-1 win.

Penalties, meanwhile, provided the drama in the latest Hancock Cup offerings.

Second-half goals from Alfie Smalley and Chris Hick ensured hosts Lepton Highlanders and visitors Colton Athletic were deadlocked after 90 minutes.

Scott Burns, beating Alwoodley's Will Power to the ball, was a scorer in Middleton's 7-1 Yorkshire Amateur Supreme division win last Sunday. Picture: Steve Riding.

And it was Lepton who landed the shootout, 5-4.