Yorkshire Amateur League: How leaders Athletico survived a second-half scare at home to Lower Hopton
Lowly Lower Hopton made Yorkshire Amateur Supreme leaders Athletico work hard for their 2-1 home win last Saturday.
Athletico led 1-0 at the break but were given a scare thanks to Bailey Fulton’s second-half strike but goals from Steven Hollingworth and Brendan Maltby secured the three points. Third-placed Toller turned a 1-0 half-time deficit at home to mid-table Calverley Unitd into a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Kaisar Ali and Andrew McHugh.
In the Premier Division, Beeston Juniors OB leapfrogged visitors Morley Town AFC - and third-placed Phoenix - into second place in the standings after a ding-dong tussle that ended 4-3 in the hosts’ favour.
Daniel Bryant, Ashley Knowles, Ashley Oates and Chris Pitsikas scored the goals for Beeston, who had led 2-1 at the break. Callum Ward and Gregory Robinson were on target for the visitors, who currently occupy fourth place on the ladder.
Goals from Lee Barrowcliff, George Haigh-Gill and substitute Jack Smith were enough to give hosts Ealandians a 3-2 win over third-bottom Wibsey for who Jonathan Burston and sub’ Alex Marcinczak were on target.
Phoenix FC hit visitors Golcar United for six and conceded just two, scored by Daniel Ryan and Jugal Thapa.
Bottom club St Bedes AFC picked up their first point of the season thanks to a 3-3 draw with second-bottom visitors Shire Academics.
Jermaine Moyce netted all three goals for Saints while Alex Cookson, Paul Riggon and Ryan Goulbourn scored for Shire who do, however, hold a four-point advantage over Saturday’s hosts and are within a point of Wibsey.
