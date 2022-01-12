Yorkshire Amateur League: How leaders Athletico survived a second-half scare at home to Lower Hopton

Beeston Juniors Old Boys moved into second spot in the Yorkshire Amateur League Premier Division with a 4-3 win at home to Morley Town thanks to goals from, left to right, Danny Bryant, Ash Knowles, Ash Oates and Chris Pitsikas. Picture: Steve Riding.

Athletico led 1-0 at the break but were given a scare thanks to Bailey Fulton’s second-half strike but goals from Steven Hollingworth and Brendan Maltby secured the three points. Third-placed Toller turned a 1-0 half-time deficit at home to mid-table Calverley Unitd into a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Kaisar Ali and Andrew McHugh.

In the Premier Division, Beeston Juniors OB leapfrogged visitors Morley Town AFC - and third-placed Phoenix - into second place in the standings after a ding-dong tussle that ended 4-3 in the hosts’ favour.

Daniel Bryant, Ashley Knowles, Ashley Oates and Chris Pitsikas scored the goals for Beeston, who had led 2-1 at the break. Callum Ward and Gregory Robinson were on target for the visitors, who currently occupy fourth place on the ladder.

Greg Robinson scores on the volley for Morley Town in their 4-3 Yorkshire Amateur Premier Division defeat at Beeston Juniors. Picture: Steve Riding.

Goals from Lee Barrowcliff, George Haigh-Gill and substitute Jack Smith were enough to give hosts Ealandians a 3-2 win over third-bottom Wibsey for who Jonathan Burston and sub’ Alex Marcinczak were on target.

Phoenix FC hit visitors Golcar United for six and conceded just two, scored by Daniel Ryan and Jugal Thapa.

Bottom club St Bedes AFC picked up their first point of the season thanks to a 3-3 draw with second-bottom visitors Shire Academics.

Jermaine Moyce netted all three goals for Saints while Alex Cookson, Paul Riggon and Ryan Goulbourn scored for Shire who do, however, hold a four-point advantage over Saturday’s hosts and are within a point of Wibsey.

Shaaf Alam, of Morley Town, pounces on a loose ball during Saturday's Yorkshire Amateur League Premier Division encounter at Beeston Juniors. Picture: Steve Riding.