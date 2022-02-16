Yorkshire Amateur League: How Gomersal & Cleckheaton scored 13 without reply against Hanging Heaton

Harry Fryer, of Stanningley OB, hares down the wing chased by Nathan Rangeley of Colton Athletic Reserves. Stanningley came from two goals down to win this Yorkshire Amateur League Division fixture, 3-2. Picture: Steve Riding.

Daniel Critchlow and Adam Hird bagged hat-tricks with William Gough and Jonjo Keogh netting a brace apiece while Marcus Newby and Kale Thoma were also among the scorers. Heaton are only a point above bottom club Woodkirk Valley Reserves so this result certainly does their points difference no favours.

That said, third-bottom Birstall Rovers are also only a point ahead of Woodkirk - and face leaders Stanningley Old Boys on Saturday

Woodkirk, meanwhile, led second-placed Garforth Rangers thanks to a Daniel Richardson goal in the 52nd minute, but the hosts rallied to nick it with a couple of late goals from Jake Wright. Stanningley stretched their lead at the top to 14 points thanks to a 4-3 win over determined mid-tablers Colton Athletic Reserves who look on track to avoid being dragged into the relegation melee.

Stanningley Old Boys goalscorer Tom Crowther rides a tackle during Saturday's 3-2 Yorkshire Amateur League Division 3 win over Colton Athletic Reserves. Picture: Steve Riding.

James Crowther (2), Thomas Crowther and substitute David Thornton were the scorers for Stanningley.

Goals from Mark Giddens, Robert Hendry and Elliott Jones steered Mount St Marys to a slightly surprising 3-1 home win over fourth-placed Calverley United Reserves.

And Dewsbury Rangers also raised eyebrows with their 7-2 success over top-six Leeds Modernians.

Liam Smith, Shane Westerman, Andrew Greaves, Matthew Briggs (2), Ryan Simpson and Connor Langford were the Dewsbury goal getters while Samuel Norris and Alex Findlay were on target for Mods.

Two-goal James Crowther, of Stanningley OB, takes on Adrian Pitchou, of Colton Athletic Reserves. Picture: Steve Riding.