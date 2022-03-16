Littletown, who have four games in hand on Athletico, made light work of their encounter with visiting mid-tablers Alwoodley, winning 3-1 with goals from Oliver Bellwood, Scott Lightowler and substitute Thomas Ramsden. Joe Dixon was on target for Alwoodley.

In-form Middleton managed to hold Athletico to 1-1 up to half-time but were pipped 2-1 thanks to goals from Jordan Missin and Aralee Mohamed.

James Law was on target for fourth-placed Middleton who might now be five points off the title pace but they too have four games in hand on the leaders.

Hassan Abrar, of Alwoodley, stops a shot from Littletown's Jordan Ledgard during Saturday's Yorkshire Amateur Supreme division encounter. Picture: Steve Riding.

Sub’ Haaris Ali scored Toller FC’s second goal to secure a point in a 2-2 draw at mid-table rivals Farsley Celtic Juniors. Hassan Khan was the other scorer with Craig Farrand and Danny Lyons netting for the hosts.

Ryburn United also remain in the title race thanks to a 4-1 home win over Stanley United courtesy of four goals from Christian Silkstone.

Second-bottom Lower Hopton were no match for Leeds City who triumphed 3-0 with Andrew Crossland among the goal-getters. Despite the defeat, Lower Hopton are still four points clear of cellar-dwelling Stanley but still have a mountain of points to make up on third-bottom Calverley United.

Elsewhere, Mount St Mary’s edged out visitors Wortley 3-2 and Route One Rovers and Leeds Medics & Dentists drew two apiece.

Littletown goalscorer Oliver Bellwood gets ahead of Alwoodley's Dino Mulavdic. Picture: Steve Riding.

In the Luty Cup, Connor Cooper struck twice in Ryburn United Reserves’ 2-0 win at Idle.