Yorkshire Amateur League: Alwoodley’s nap-hand victory over Lower Hopton cements top-five status

James Turner, of Alwoodley, scores past Lower Hopton goalkeeper Kieran Holmes during Saturday's Yorkshire Amateur League Supreme Division encounter. Picture: Steve Riding.

Adam Turner struck twice and James Turner and substitute Luca Grant (2) were also on target in the 5-1 win for fifth-placed Alwoodley.

Third-bottom Stanley United also suffered a 5-1 defeat at leaders Athletico after trailing 2-0 at half-time. Saido Bokung (2), Chadeem Josiah, Brando Maltby and Ayden Ambrose scored the goals for the hosts.

Ten-man Leeds City held higher-placed hosts Calverley United to a 1-1 draw with Alistair Lewis netting while Nathan McDonnell saw red for the visitors.

Alwoodley's Adam Turner shoots past Sam Brearley, of Lower Hopton, during Saturday's Yorkshire Amateur League Supreme division encounter. Picture: Steve Riding.

Goals from Matty James, Macauley Milburn and Taylor Starkey steered fourth-bottom Mount St Marys to a 3-1 win at second-bottom Drighlington.

Benjamin Fox and John Mallinson (2) gave second-placed Wortley three goals at Farsley Celtic Juniors but it wasn’t enough to deny the 11th-placed outfit a 4-3 win.

Lowly Leeds Medics & Dentists are looking much healthier after kick-starting their campaign with a notable 3-0 victory at sixth-placed Toller.

Alex Diaz, Florian Nurudeen and Niall Robinson netted for the Medics.

Alwoodley's Adam Turner scores from the penalty spot during Saturday's Yorkshire Amateur League Supreme division encounter with Lower Hopton. Picture: Steve Riding.

Mid-table Middleton laid the law down with a 3-3 draw at fourth-placed Littletown.

James Law (2) and William Law marshalled the goal-getting for Middleton while Nathan McDaid, Adam Williams and Thomas Ramsden scored the goals for Littletown.