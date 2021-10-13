Yorkshire Amateur League: Alwoodley’s nap-hand victory over Lower Hopton cements top-five status
Bottom club Lower Hopton were turned over by five-star Yorkshire Amateur League Supreme Division hosts Alwoodley.
Adam Turner struck twice and James Turner and substitute Luca Grant (2) were also on target in the 5-1 win for fifth-placed Alwoodley.
Third-bottom Stanley United also suffered a 5-1 defeat at leaders Athletico after trailing 2-0 at half-time. Saido Bokung (2), Chadeem Josiah, Brando Maltby and Ayden Ambrose scored the goals for the hosts.
Ten-man Leeds City held higher-placed hosts Calverley United to a 1-1 draw with Alistair Lewis netting while Nathan McDonnell saw red for the visitors.
Goals from Matty James, Macauley Milburn and Taylor Starkey steered fourth-bottom Mount St Marys to a 3-1 win at second-bottom Drighlington.
Benjamin Fox and John Mallinson (2) gave second-placed Wortley three goals at Farsley Celtic Juniors but it wasn’t enough to deny the 11th-placed outfit a 4-3 win.
Lowly Leeds Medics & Dentists are looking much healthier after kick-starting their campaign with a notable 3-0 victory at sixth-placed Toller.
Alex Diaz, Florian Nurudeen and Niall Robinson netted for the Medics.
Mid-table Middleton laid the law down with a 3-3 draw at fourth-placed Littletown.
James Law (2) and William Law marshalled the goal-getting for Middleton while Nathan McDaid, Adam Williams and Thomas Ramsden scored the goals for Littletown.
Route One Rovers improved their mid-table status, meanwhile, with a 2-2 draw Ryburn United, currently third in the standings.