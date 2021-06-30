Yorkshire Amateur: Danny Lyons nets 11 goals as Farsley Celtic Juniors sign off in style

Leeds City Reserves uncork the champagne after beating Beeston St Anthony 6-0 to secure the Division 1 title - by a single point. Picture: Steve Riding.

Celtic overran sixth-placed Athletic 15-2 - with Danny Lyons claiming 11 of the goals.

Sam Bradley bagged a brace and there were further goals for Joe Crampton and Craig Farrand.

Lower down the ladder, Alwoodley and Lower Hopton played out to a 3-3 draw while Stanley United turned the tables on higher-placed hosts Leeds Medics & Dentists 3-2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mount St Marys Reserves beat long-time leaders Caverley United Reserves 3-1 - their first defeat of the season - to clinch the Division 4 title. Picture: Steve Riding.

Thomas Ramsden netted four goals as third-placed Littletown edged bottom club Drighlington 5-3.

Matthew Bolton bagged Littletown’s other goal while Sandro Balde and Zidane Varela were on target for the visitors.

The fourth-v-fifth fixture between Route One Rovers and Wortley went the way of the standings, 4-3.

Zak Khan hit a hat-trick and Hasan Jamil was also on the scoresheet for Route One with Jordan Hey (2) and Jordan Tate netting for the visitors.

In the final round of Premier Division fixtures - Middleton were already champions with Stanningley Old Boys bottom - fourth-placed Morley Town came from 2-1 down at half-time to beat hosts White Rose, 6-3.

Thomas Butterfield (2), Jordan Chippendale, Gregory Robinson (2) and Jovan Kioseff were on target for Town. Robert Boardman (2) and Marcus Edwards were White Rose’s scorers. Jermaine Moyce and Gary Sunderland scored for seventh-placed St Bedes AFC but it wasn’t enough to deny Ealandains - two places lower in the standings - recording a 6-2, last-day victory.

Collegians, meanwhile, saw off Shire Academics, 3-1 with goals from Jamal Bent, Jordan Spencer and Adam Taylor.

Tim Hardy netted Shire’s consolation.

Championship champions TVR United lost their first game of the season on the last day of the campaign.

Tenth-placed Gomersal & Cleckheaton triumphed 4-3 with Matthew Bilton, Adam Ibnouzaki and sub’ Lewis Carney among the scorers. Faisal Shabir ended the game with a goals brace for TVR.

Colton Athletic signed off in style with a 7-2 win at Woodkirk Valley. Danny Coates celebrated at the end with a four-goal haul while further strikes came from, Jonathan Goodwin, Scott Townend and substitute Chris Hick.

In Division 1, Leeds City FC Reserves stole the title by a point thanks to a 6-0 home win over 10-man Beeston St Anthony on the last day of the season.

Reece Archer, James Hopwood, Matthew Moring, Reuben Young and sub’ Charles Hughes - within a minute of coming on the field - scored the goals for the champions.

Leeds Independent therefore had to settle for second after amassing 54 points with Lepton Highlanders back in third on 50.

Elsewhere on the last day, fourth-placed Farsley Celtic Juniors Reserves edged visitors Morley Town Reserves 4-3 and turning around one apiece.

Morley scorers were Oliver Ainsworth, Anthony Linley and Callum McAllister.

Fairbank United were also 4-3 victors at Middleton Park thanks to goals from Shoaib Hussain (2), Mohammed Akeel Khan and Zeeshan Khan. Jayden Harding, Joe Ianson and Jamie Kenny were on target for Park.

Second-bottom Athletic, meanwhile, were no match for hosts Tyersal whose 5-1 victory secured a final fifth-place finish.

Aiden Craytorne, Ryan Pogson, Wayne Wright and Robert Sanderson (2) scored the goals for Tyersal with Jack Coker netting for Athletico.

Morley Town AFC U21s pulled out all the stops in an attempt to clinch the Yorkshire Amateur League Division 3 runners-up berth on the last day of competition.

Town triumphed 10-0 at home to Lower Hopton Reserves after leading 6-0 at half-time. Jack Silverwood hit five goals and Leon Mellard (2), Kieran Miller-Walker and sub’ Jordan Grace were also on target for Morley.

The double-figure result wasn’t enough, however, to knock Savile United off the runners-up spot. Both sides finished level on points - 42 - but United had the better goals difference over Morley and they maintained that with a 6-3 win on Saturday at Shire Academics.

Zaid Amaan and Hamzah Taram both hit hat-tricks, while Ben Freeman, Mark Mignott and James Walker were on the mark for Shire.

Champions Norristhorpe Reserves were held to a 4-4 draw at North Huddersfield, who trailed 2-1 on the turn.

Alex Vamplew, George Friend, Samuel Barrott and Matthew Reaks scored for the hosts with Will Farrar, Edward Ferns, Mikey Payne and James Pederson netting for ’Thorpe.

Stanningley Old Boys and visitors Woodkirk Valley Reserves turned around goalless - then scored nine goals in the second half between them, Stanningley taking result, 5-4. Scorers for the victors were Jamie McGeorge, James Rainford, Cameron Richards (who was also sent off), Rhys Smith and substitute James Harrop.

Meanwhile, Norrishthorpe edged Trinity & All Saints Old Boys 3-2 in the final game of Division 2 with Wortley Reserves already crowned champions and Leeds City FC III runners-up.

In Division 4, champions Mount St Marys Res signed off with a 3-3 draw at home to Morley Town AFC III while Collegians drew 4-4 with Old Centralians, Farnley Sports drew two apiece with visiting Leeds Modernians and Toller Reserves triumphed 8-6 at North Leeds Reserves.

Crofton Sports Reserves took top honours in Division 5 by a single point after beating runners-up Ryburn United Academy 3-1. Ryburn played an hour of the contest with 10 men but it needed goals from Lee Dooler, Kaylen Huskins and Tom Jubb to make the game - and the title - safe.

Janghir Gulzar and Robert Smith netted for Old Centralians Seconds but it wasn’t enough to deny visitors Dewsbury Rangers U23s a 3-2 victory in the only other Division 5 fixture played on the final day.