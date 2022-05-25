Scott Lightowler led the way with a brace of goals while Oliver Bellwood and Matthew Bolton also got on the scoresheet.

Middleton, meanwhile, are second after they were held to a 5-5 draw by hosts Route One Rovers.

Richard Collier (2), James Law (2) and William Law fired in the goals on Saturday for Middleton who now need to win their final game of the season to make absolutely certain of securing the runners-up berth.

Two-goal Littletown goalscorer Scott Lightowler. Picture: Steve Riding.

Route One Rovers are scrapping for every point as, with four games still to squeeze in, they could shoot up the ladder from their current sixth place to finish the season in third.

Fifth-placed Farsley Celtic Juniors were held to a 2-2 draw on Saturday by visitors Athletico but bounced back on Monday evening to triumph 3-0 over visitors Leeds Medics & Dentists.

Celtic have two games to play and, like Route One Rovers, could finish as high as third.

Athletico also came up trumps on Monday night with a 5-0 victory at fourth-placed Wortley FC that left them in that coveted third spot. Both Wortley and Athletico have two games to play to complete their campaigns.

Littletown's Thomas Ramsden tries his luck in front of goal in the Yorkshire Amateur win over Calverley United. Picture: Steve Riding.

Florian Nurudeen was on target for Medics on Saturday in their 1-1 draw at home to Leeds City, James Law scoring for the visitors.

City, who have one game outstanding, can finish no higher than eighth.

Stanley United have been bottom of the pile for some time but, with four games in the locker, could spring a late-season surprise–- and survive the drop.

They took a step closer to that end goal on Saturday with a 4-2 home success over fourth-placed Wortley.

Littletown goalscorer Oliver Bellwood heads goalwards in the win over Calverley United. Picture: Steve Riding.

Aaron Kitao hit a hat-trick and Omar Camara also netted for United.

Toller FC are seemingly safe in 11th after their 4-1 home win over Mount St Mar’ys with two games still to fulfil.

Saints, for whom Taylor Starkey scored in defeat at Toller, are third-bottom and not yet out of the woods despite having three games to play.

Morley Town made certain of a fourth-place finish in the Yorkshire Amateur League Premier division thanks to a thumping 5-0 win at Golcar United.

Incredibly, all the goals came in the second half so hats off to the Town management for whatever was said to their players at half-time. Jack Silverwood got the ball moving with a goal four minutes after the second-half restart. It took almost 20 minutes for Morley to score their second,

George Fox finding the back of the net, then three followed in the last 18 minutes, Jovan Kioseff, Leon Mellard and substitute Kyran Pearson being the players in the right place at the right time.

Golcar, despite this heavy defeat, are assured of Premier football next season. Leeds University still head up proceedings in the table, three points ahead of Gildersome Spurs Old Boys who could yet steal the crown depending on results from their last two games.

In Division 1, fifth-placed Littletown Reserves edged out visitors Fairbank United, 3-2 on Monday evening.

Fairbank - currently eighth in the standings with three to play - drew 3-3 on Saturday at home to Middleton Park who are assured of second spot behind champions Norristhorpe. In Division 2, eighth-placed White Rose, who are chasing a top-six finish, triumphed 7-1 at home to Bradford Olympic who could sneak a third-place finish should they win their sole remaining fixture.

Middleton Reserves will be crowned second-division champions with Savile United runners up.

In Division 3, mid-table Lower Hopton Reserves sprang a surprise as they chalked up a 3-0 home win over champions Stanningley Old Boys.

Harry Bowman, Liam Coughlan and sub’ Michael Clerk scored the Hopton goals.

Third-bottom Woodkirk Valley were edged out 4-3 by visitors Birstal Rovers who sit just one place above them in the standings.