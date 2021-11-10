Yates and Power bag braces for Horsforth St Margaret’s in Challenge Cup

Pool AFC booked their place in the next round with a 2-1 victory over Carlton Athletic.

Pool progressed thanks to goals from Nicky Bulcock and Jack Farrimond.

Rawdon Old Boys joined them in the third round after winning by the same score at Harlow Hill. Paul Butler and Craig Nicholls were on target for Rawdon.

A quickfire first-half double from Moussa Diallo and a late goal from Willfred Frimpong helped Whitkirk Wanderers see off the challenge of Old Centralians 3-2.

Boroughbridge exited the competition after going down 5-1 at Shelf. Charlie Owen netted Boroughbridge’s consolation goal.

Dominic Blair was on target for Aberford Albion in their home tie against Settle United but the visitors ultimately triumphed 2-1.

Brighouse Sports enjoyed a fine 3-2 win at Oxenhope Sports Club.

David Woffenden, Evan Donovan and Saxon Hargreaves were on the mark for Brighouse.

There was a goal-fest at Salts as the home side crushed Swillington Saints Welfare 6-3.

Harry Naylor bagged a brace and the other goals came from Ross Barraclough, Andrew Boote, Jack Halliday and Nathan Hartley.

Elsewhere in the second round on Saturday, Headingley AFC defeated Cowling 2-1, Horbury Town crushed Featherstone 7-0, Huddersfield Amateur beat Fryston 5-0, Hunslet Club were 4-0 winners over Players FC, Kirk Deighton Rangers won 3-0 at Linthwaite Athletic, Robin Hood Athletic crushed Thackley Reserves 8-0, Wyke Wanderers won 5-4 on penalties at Grassington United, Otley Town won 2-1 at Howden Clough, Silsden AFC won 6-5 on penalties at Uppermill while Wetherby Athletic were also successful on spot-kicks – 4-2 against Lower Hopton and Farsley Celtic Juniors defeated Altofts 5-1.

The only game to take place in the Premier Division saw fourth-placed Beeston St Anthony’s edge past fifth-placed Hall Green United 1-0.

The winning goal came from Lee Turner.

In Division One, East End Park moved into joint second place in the table thanks to Ben Turner’s hat-trick at Ilkley Town 2nds.

Adam Tunnicliffe scored the other goal for East End Park while James Hughes netted twice for the losing side.

Oxenhope Recreation dropped to fourth spot after losing 1-0 at Shelley and Steeton picked up a much-needed 3-1 victory over Sherburn White Rose. Tyreece White, Matthew Wilkinson and Harvey Kavanagh were on the scoresheet for Steeton while Aaron Hunt replied for Sherburn.

In Division Two, goals from George Houlker, Cameron Place and Joshua Jackson saw Rothwell Juniors to a 3-2 victory at Ripon City while, Sam Wright, Tom Baker, Nathan Garfoot, Jake Lowe and Jamie Simpson netted in Kellingley Welfare’s 5-2 win at Tingley Athletic.