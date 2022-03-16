Wolves v Leeds United: Is it on TV? kick-off time, channel, head-to-head record and more

The Whites will look to build momentum after Sunday's victory over Norwich - the first win of the Jesse Marsch era - has brightened up their prospects of staying in the Premier League.

United are four points clear of the drop zone with nine games left of the season to play, while Wolves are pushing to climb into a European qualification spot at the other end of the table.

What time is kick off?

Leeds will kick off against Wolves at 8pm on Friday March 18.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

Wolves v Leeds will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7pm.

Leeds United forward Rodrigo scored against Wolves in October. Pic: Stu Forster.

You can follow the action on the YEP's live blog, which will bring you all the updates from line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

What happened last time the teams met?

A late penalty scored by Rodrigo rescued a point for the home side as Wolves and Leeds drew 1-1 at Elland Road in October.

Hwang Hee-chan gave the visitors an early lead, poking the ball past Illan Meslier after Raúl Jiménez's shot was blocked.

Nelson Semedo fouls Joe Gelhardt to gift Leeds United an injury-time penalty at Elland Road in October. Pic: Stu Forster.

With the hosts hunting an equaliser, Marcelo Bielsa hoped the introduction of young Joe Gelhardt might provide the necessary spark.

The Argentine's intuition proved right as the teenager drew a foul from Nelson Semedo in the penalty box in injury time.

Referee Robert Jones pointed to the spot and Rodrigo made no mistake.

How are Wolves doing?

Wolves captain Conor Coady celebrates scoring the winner against Everton. Pic: Naomi Baker.

Wolves are seventh in the Premier League table with 46 points.

With back to back wins against relegation-threatened sides, Bruno Lage's side have recovered from a run of three defeats on the bounce at the end of last month.

Last time out, the Midlands side claimed a 1-0 away win against Everton, with Conor Coady's 49th-minute header the decider at the final whistle.