Wolves 2-3 Leeds United: The Story of the Whites' pulsating win in 25 photos

The Whites' hopes of building on the momentum of their last-gasp victory against Norwich City looked dashed at half time as Jesse Marsch's side, trailing by two goals, had lost three players to injury - with Patrick Bamford, Diego Llorente and Mateusz Klich all forced off in the first 45 minutes.

First-half goals from Jonny and Francisco Trincão gave Leeds a hill to climb in the second half, but the shape of the game changed dramatically shortly after the interval when Illan Meslier and Raúl Jiménez went for the same ball and collided with some force.

The Wolves striker, on a caution, was shown another yellow for the challenge and departed the field, leaving the home side to compete the rest of the 90 minutes without him. The Whites' keeper, meanwhile, could not continue, and made way for 21-year-old shot-stopper Kristoffer Klaesson to claim his Premier League debut.

The visitors quickly took advantage of 10-men Wolves, with Jack Harrison and Rodrigo each hitting goals in a three-minute period around the hour mark to pull the Whites level.

With injuries, pitch invaders and bench confrontations slowing down the play, there was a whopping eight minutes added on to the end of the ninety.

It was Luke Ayling who was the hero for United, squeezing the ball between Jose Sa's legs from close range to finish off a pulsating comeback at Molineux.

The away end erupted with euphoria as Leeds claimed back-to-back Premier League wins to put themselves a comfortable seven points clear of relegation.

1. Wolves 2 - 3 Leeds United The Leeds United players check out the pitch ahead of kick off. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

2. Wolves 2 - 3 Leeds United Kalvin Phillips looks happy to be back involved after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

3. Wolves 2 - 3 Leeds United Leeds United captain Liam Cooper in the matchday squad for the first time since December. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

4. Wolves 2 - 3 Leeds United Raúl Jiménez attempts a bicycle kick. Photo: Andrew Yates Photo Sales