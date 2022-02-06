Who are Leeds United's most versatile players? Kalvin Phillips, Stuart Dallas and more ranked

Very few of Marcelo Bielsa' s squad have not been called upon to fulfil a role that is different from their natural position this season.

The Argentine's preference for a slim squad breeds versatility among his chosen players and, with a significant ongoing injury crisis hitting LS11 this season, the need for jacks-of-all-trades has scarcely been so acute.

When probed to comment on his injuries in press-conferences, Bielsa has wafted away suggestions of 'crisis' or 'exceptional', claiming that injuries are the eternal challenge faced by every manager - not just him.

While wealthier top-flight teams can make like-for-like swaps, with multi-million pound signings primed to spring off the bench at the drop of a hamstring, Bielsa has been more creative with his approach to the seemingly never-ending queue outside the Thorp Arch treatment room.

As ever, his methods are not free from scrutiny, with his decision to favour switching players out of position over deploying youngsters in their preferred roles coming under fire from some sections of the Whites fanbase.

Irrespective of tactics, there is no doubt that Bielsa's men are among some of the most versatile footballers in the Premier League.

Here are all of the Leeds United players who have played more than one position this season, including how many times they have appeared in each role throughout their Whites careers.

1. Stuart Dallas Left Midfield (97), Left Back (47), Right Back (42), Right Midfield (34), Centre Midfield (21), Attacking Midfield (7), Defensive Midfield (1)

2. Rodrigo Attacking Midfield (17), Centre Forward (16), Second Striker (7)

3. Pascal Struijk Centre Back (31), Defensive Midfield (13), Left Back (3)

4. Kalvin Phillips Defensive Midfield (106), Central Midfield (98), Centre Back (20), Right Midfield (1)