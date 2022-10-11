This winter Qatar will become the first country in the Arab world to host football’s biggest tournament after fighting off bids from the United States, South Korea, Japan and Australia.

Due to the country’s exceptionally warm climate, the tournament has had to be moved to winter and this year will be the first time in the competition’s 92-year history that it has not taken place in May, June or July.

But beyond the challenging climate, there are a number of other reasons why FIFA’s decision for Qatar to host the competition has been questioned, including human rights concerns and allegations of bribery. England manager Gareth Southgate has not shied away from the controversy.

“I think I’m quite clear on the areas of concern about this tournament,” Southgate said.

“The building of the stadiums was the first, and there’s nothing we can do about that now. They’re built. There are obviously ongoing concerns about the rights of workers and the conditions they live in and those areas. It seems universally accepted that’s better than it was, but not in the position where people think it could be. And maybe policies that have been put in place are not always enforced as they might be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then there are the issues that potentially threaten our fans when they travel: the rights of women and the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in particular. Sadly, through discussions that I’ve had, I don’t think some of those communities are going to go and that’s a great shame.

“We stand for inclusivity as a team – that’s been the big driver of a lot of the stances we’ve taken in the last couple of years – and it would be horrible to think some of our fans feel they can’t go because they feel threatened or they’re worried about their safety. So there needs to be some clarity and some better communication that they are going to be safe, because they’re not feeling that.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament hosts:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where is Qatar?

Qatar is a small country in Western Asia which occupies a peninsula bordering Saudi Arabia.

What language do they speak in Qatar?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arabic is Qatar’s official language, though English is commonly spoken.

How many people live in Qatar?

According to a 2020 estimate, just under three million people live in Qatar, with the vast majority living in the capital city Doha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What does the Qatar flag look like?

The Qatar flag is maroon with a white stripe and nine white points on the hoist side (left).

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has the greatest width to height ratio, 28:11, of any national flag in the world.

The Gulf state has used this emblem since it became independent of Britain in 1971.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the climate like in Qatar?

Qatar is a hot desert where it rarely rains.

Between May and September, temperatures are usually between 38 and 45 degrees, which is why it was not possible to host the World Cup at the usual time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad