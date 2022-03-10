What Jesse Marsch and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard have in common, according to the Leeds United boss

On Thursday evening, Gerrard and Marsch will shake hands by the Elland Road dugouts ahead of a crunch Premier League clash in the Whites' fight for survival.

But the pair have met before on the pitch, and both managers have paid due credit to each other's successes in their pre-match press conferences this week.

Marsch reflected on Gerrard's time at Liverpool, the qualities he displayed there and how he has replicated them.

“He was a player I admired because of his passion and will on the pitch," Marsch said.

"I think for a manager like him, he’s trying to then use those qualities to translate to his team, to impose upon his team, that’s clear.

"I think they’ve responded to him really well despite every result not being what they want. I can relate with that.

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard. Pic: Charlie Crowhurst.

"I was nowhere near the quality of player that Steven was, but I try to embody a full mentality on the pitch and to be a player who played with no fear and went after the game and after the opponent at all moments."

In response to Gerrard's praise for him, Marsch took the opportunity to reminisce on when he and the Liverpudlian faced up in the Major Soccer League, for Chivas and LA Galaxy respectively.

"I appreciate what he has said," Marsch said.

"We played against LA, I think when he was there we won 3-2 with a late goal with a late penalty, but he scored in that game if I remember correctly.

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch. Pic: Michael Regan.

"LA is the jewel of MLS, and the superstars that they’ve had there over the years - David Beckham and countless other guys - meant that the games in LA were always exciting and fun and had a lot of emotion.”

