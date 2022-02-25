What Marcelo Bielsa said about player confidence, facing criticism and two returnees in his pre-Spurs press conference

The first thing I do is to say to them something that I believe is true. I never use elements that I don’t believe are true to change the state of play. There’s occasions where their confidence is restored by explaining. Sometimes the confidence needs to be restored by facing the reality crudely. A person not only believes in themselves if the person conducting them paints over the consequences. Sometimes you just have to say things as they are. For every moment, there’s different perceptions, different solutions, and you find out the effect of those things, not when you do them, but when you see the results that are obtained after. I reiterate, after the Man U game, I was full of confidence, and we lost 6-0. After the game against Newcastle, which I thought was a game that we deserved to win, I was justified with confidence given what we had done against Newcastle, and we lost 3-0 against Everton. So there’s also something that’s true. When you don’t win the games that you deserve to win - and against Newcastle, we deserved to win, and against Man U we didn’t deserve to lose - confidence is lowered, of course. Players, like every human being, they give their all for those who are conducting them, with a promise that it’s understood - ‘I’m going to do what you ask of me because in exchange of that, you promise that we’ll win.’ When we don’t manage to accomplish that promise, it would be naive to think that confidence in the leader will be in tact. That’s to say, that’s the question that’s missing - if their players are slowly losing their faith in what the coach is proposing? In no way have I verified this as I measure it in the effort they put in. But it would be naive to think, in a moment of weakness like the one that we’re in, the faith, confidence, credibility is the same. What is true is that the credibility in what I do is weakened by everything. The only one that believes blindly in myself is me. And apart from that, I do that because it’s the best option to come back. And apart from that, it’s what every common person does in their day to day - they face their adversity by insisting, because they know it’s the only option. Ask any worker how they face adversity, they’ll tell you it’s this way. I’m alone in believing in what I’m capable of doing.